President Joko Widodo visits the PLN stand and PLN Director General explains the readiness of the electric vehicle ecosystem at the PLN stand at PEVS 2024





JAKARTA– President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) visited the PT PLN (Persero) booth at the Periklindo Electric Vehicle Show (PEVS) 2024, at JIExpo Kemayoran (3/05). Greeting the President directly, PLN President Director Darmawan Prasodjo expressed the PLN's willingness to support the development of the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem in the country. Also read: President: IKN uses 100% electric vehicles, PLN prepares ecosystem support infrastructure The President said the PEVS electric vehicle exhibition could increase public interest in electric vehicles. He believes that Indonesia's electric vehicle industry has great potential and will continue to grow in the future. “This electric vehicle show (PEVS) is very interesting. I saw that there were many types of vehicles, from motorcycles to cars to buses and trucks. For example, for electric motor vehicles, our production capacity is 1.6 million per year. “Currently, only about 100,000 have been produced here, which shows that there is still a great opportunity for further development,” Jokowi said. Apart from this, Jokowi stressed the importance of developing supporting industries to support the electric vehicle ecosystem. The President stressed that the immediate objective is the construction of a battery factory. “Next month, the battery industry factory will start production. So we hope that this ecosystem will be built soon, that it will form soon. And we are also happy that 59 factories now produce electric motorcycles here. “We really need to protect this big building of the EV ecosystem, so that there are no obstacles,” Jokowi added. PLN President Director Darmawan Prasodjo responded that the PLN fully supports the government's steps to build an electric vehicle ecosystem. In this case, PLN has started to build infrastructure for electric vehicles, for example by providing charging stations distributed in various regions. There are currently 1,370 public electric vehicle charging stations (SPKLU), 9,886 public electric charging stations (SPLU) and 2,182 public electric battery exchange stations (SPBKLU). “PLN is also innovating by developing 2,000 SPKLU units on pole-mounted electric poles spread across Indonesia,” Darmawan said. Apart from that, Darmawan also explained the non-physical infrastructure developed by PLN. In this case, PLN presents the EV Digital Services (EVDS) functionality in the PLN Mobile Super Apps. With this feature, PLN makes it easier for EV users to know where the nearest charging station is, test driving services, request the installation of home charging services, a marketplace for buy EVs and organize long-distance travel plans. The Trip Planner menu will automatically provide recommendations for SPKLU points to pass based on the travel route. The increasingly massive support of the EV ecosystem was reflected in the period of homecoming and return flow during the Eid 1445 H holiday. Previously, SPKLU was only available in several areas of rest on the Trans Sumatra-Java route. Currently, PLN guarantees that all rest areas have SPKLU. “Public interest in the use of electric vehicles is increasing. Therefore, PLN responds to this need by providing SPKLU facilities at every strategic point and at all tolled rest areas on the return route. great public interest is reflected in the increasing number of SPKLU electricity transactions and consumption,” concluded Darmawan. Also read: Ensuring the comfort of travelers in electric vehicles, PLN provides SPKLU services in a maximum of 10 points

