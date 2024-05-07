Four takeaways from the Justice Department lawsuit





The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and Google concluded closing arguments Friday in a potentially historic antitrust case. The Department of Justice released a 370-page slideshow supporting claims that Google dominates the search engine market and exposing the digital giant's business strategy.

The Justice Department sued Google in 2020, accusing it of dominating digital search and displacing competitors like DuckDuckGo and Microsoft's Bing. This is the first major technology antitrust case since 1998's United States v. Microsoft, which found that Microsoft has a monopoly over computer operating systems.

Regulators have increased antitrust scrutiny of Big Tech in recent years, with the Federal Trade Commission and Department of Justice jointly filing major lawsuits against Amazon, Apple, and Meta this year, and This is the second antitrust lawsuit filed against Google. It claims monopolistic practices in the digital advertising market.

In its final summary of the case, the Justice Department released some compelling evidence of how much control Google has over the search market.

Google is said to have a nearly 90% share of the search market.

According to prosecutors, Google controls 89% of the search engine market. By contrast, federal regulators said Microsoft's Bing owns a 5.5% stake, Yahoo owns a 2.2% stake and DuckDuckGo owns a 2.1% stake. Google's search market share is even higher on mobile devices, at 98%. On desktop, it's slightly less (84%). Companies can start facing antitrust claims when they control just over 50% of a particular market.

As such, the Google case has been likened to United States v. Microsoft, in which it is argued that Microsoft similarly holds a dominant share of the computer operating system market, at more than 90%. The fact that Microsoft lost it doesn't bode well for Google.

Google donated nearly 40% of its advertising revenue to Apple to maintain its monopoly

In 2016, Google signed a deal with Apple to become the default search engine for the Safari web browser. In return, the company agreed to share 36% of the net ad revenue generated by Safari. Total payments to Apple reached $18 billion in 2021 and $20 billion in 2022. Google has similar exclusive deals with other device makers such as Samsung, as well as web browser developers such as Mozilla. These exclusive deals account for his 50% of all search queries in the US in a particular browser.

But Apple also considered having a version of Safari with different search defaults than Google, and giving consumers the option to choose a different search engine, the Justice Department revealed. According to the agency, Google flatly rejected these proposals from Apple.

Apple executives considered making DuckDuckGo the default for Safari's private browsing mode, largely due to concerns about Google's failure to protect user privacy. However, Apple's partnership with DuckDuckGo was limited by its agreement with Google.

[Googles exclusivity agreements] Snowflake CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy, who testified for the plaintiffs, said it would essentially effectively freeze the ecosystem.

Google can raise prices without worrying about competitors

By legal standards, a monopoly occurs when a company can set its prices without worrying about the impact on its business. The Justice Department found that Google could raise prices by 10% to 15% without threatening profits.

As a general matter, Google does not regularly or systematically compare the relative prices of various Google digital advertising products, and Google does not regularly or systematically compare the relative prices of Google search ads with ads offered by various sellers. Prosecutors wrote that there was no comparison.

Google executives were asked during the trial whether they had considered ad pricing on Facebook or Bings, but they said they had not.

Google reportedly made it impossible for Microsoft's Bing to compete

Google staff investigated how much Microsoft's search engine Bing would have to pay Apple to effectively match its own terms.

The company named the project “Alice in Wonderland” and codenamed Bing “Alice,” according to emails between officials seen by the Justice Department. The researchers found that if Google only pays out about 34% of its own ad revenue, Bing would have to give Apple 122% of Google's equivalent ad revenue. Google currently shares 36% of its search ad revenue from Safari with Apple.

In 2022, Google paid Apple nearly twice as much as Microsoft Bings' global ad revenue for the entire year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://qz.com/doj-google-antitrust-trial-takeaways-closing-arguments-1851458634 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos