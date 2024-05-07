Banyuwangi Regent Receives Regional Development Award from President Jokowi









Banyuwangi – Banyuwangi Regent Ipuk Fiestiandani received the Regional Development Award (PPD) which was presented directly by President Joko Widodo. This award was presented on the sidelines of the National Development Planning Conference 2024 (Musrenbang). The national level PPD was awarded after Banyuwangi also won the best East Java level PPD. The PPD is the realization of all planning, implementation and impacts resulting from various development programs. This is in line with President Jokowi's orientation to use the budget according to program priorities that have a direct impact on society. The award was presented in Jakarta, Monday (6/5). “Fiscal and budgetary management must really be careful. Don't let even a rupee escape from the plans we make. Really pay attention to the scale of priorities,” Jokowi ordered in a written statement received. detikJatim Tuesday (7/5/2024). ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Meanwhile, Banyuwangi Regent Ipuk Fiestiandani, who received the award directly, said it was an encouragement for the region to produce programs with wide impact. “According to the President's directives, we can no longer just carry out important activities. We must carry out various innovations to produce programs whose impact can be felt directly by the community,” he explained. Ipuk added that to deal with regional challenges, the Banyuwangi Regency Government is running a broad general program called “Banyuwangi Rebound; It includes programs focused on strengthening the economic sector, the main objective of which is the reduction of poverty and unemployment; supported by the infrastructure, agriculture, tourism and MSME sectors as the driving force. Apart from this, there are programs in the health and education sectors that focus on improving (equitable) access and quality of services, supported by the continued provision human resources for teachers and health workers. The impact of these different programs, Ipuk continued, has been measurable. Among other things, based on BPS data, the increase in poverty in Banyuwangi during the 2020-2021 pandemic was only 0.01% (from 8.06% in 2020 to 8.07% in 2021), representing the smallest increase in poverty in East Java (all regions experienced an increase in poverty due to the pandemic). From 2022, Banyuwangi's poverty rate will decrease again to 7.5 percent; then decreases again to 7.34 percent in 2023; This is the lowest level in the history of Banyuwangi since Indonesia's independence. Banyuwangi is also considered capable of managing inflation well; named as the district with the best regional inflation control team (TPID) in Java and Bali four years in a row, the award was presented by President Joko Widodo. An indicator of the success of other development programs, Ipuk explained, can be seen in the Human Development Index (HDI) figures, which continue to rise; of 71.85 (2020), 72.62 (2021), 73.15 (2022) and 73.79 (2023). Banyuwangi's HDI figure fell into the “high” category and is recorded as the highest in the eastern region of Java Island, often referred to as “Sekar Kijang” (covering Situbondo, Jember, Bondowoso, Banyuwangi, Lumajang). Watch the video “Amplifying Inclusive Education, Banyuwangi Regency Government Prepares Integrated Education“

