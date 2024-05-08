400 paar takes new twist, says PM Modi, needed to stop Congress from locking Babri on Ram Mandir | Election news

Asserting that the Congress intends to overturn the Supreme Court's decision on Ram Mandir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he needs 400 seats so that the party cannot succeed in its plan to bring the Babri lock on the Ayodhya temple or bringing back Article 370 in Jammu. and Kashmir.

This is a difference from the Prime Minister's earlier fixing of the 400-seat mark, when he did not attribute a reason to the approach of the elections. After the first phase, he had declared that he had to exceed this figure so that the Congress could not steal the majority. reservation of Dalits, tribals and OBCs.

Speaking in Khargone and Dhar districts of Madhya Pradesh, Modi refuted Congress allegations that the slogan of 400 pairs aimed to abolish the Constitution. Congress is spreading lies Don't they know that from 2019 to 2024… NDA-plus alliance already had support of around 400 seats Modi needs 400 seats so Congress cannot bring back Article 370 to Kashmir and create trouble. Modi needs 400 seats so that the Congress cannot put the Babri lock on the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya,” he told Dhar.

In Khargone, he said: “India is at a crucial juncture in its history. We have to decide whether there will be a jihad vote in India or in Ram Rajya.”

“In Pakistan, terrorists are threatening to wage jihad against India, and here, Congress members have also declared that they will 'vote jihad' against Modi, asking people of a particular religion to unite and to vote against Modi. Think about the level to which Congress has fallen because of disappointment and despair. Is “voting jihad” acceptable to you? Can this be allowed in a democracy? Does the Indian Constitution authorize this type of jihad? he said.

To understand how dangerous the Congress conspiracy is, one has to listen to leaders who have left the party, the Prime Minister said. “A woman said that when she went to the Ram Mandir, she was tortured so much that she had to leave the Congress. Another person said the Muslim League and Maoists had taken control of the Congress. A third person revealed a deeper conspiracy, claiming that Shahzada of Congress (a reference to Rahul Gandhi) intends to overturn the Supreme Court's decision on the Ram Mandir, just like his father overturned the Supreme Court's verdict in the Shah Bano case. A fourth person revealed that over the past two years, people have been involved in a big conspiracy. The Congress has decided to trap Modi in false accusations and spreading rumours. “That’s why these days lies are being spread about the Constitution, and that’s why people are talking about setting the country on fire,” he said.

Attacking former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, who had come under fire for calling the attack on the Indian Air Force convoy in J&K an election coup, Modi said: “Every voting phase, Congress's love for Pakistan is at its peak. The statements of these people are astonishing. Former Congress CM says our army is carrying out terror attacks, Pakistan is innocent. Isn't this an insult to our army?

The Prime Minister also attacked RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, saying the leader who “was in jail for fodder scam” had said Muslims should get reservation, not just reservation, he said the entire of reservation should go to Muslims.

“Do you understand what this means? This means they want to take away all the reservation enjoyed by SC, ST and OBC communities and give the entire reservation to Muslims. But why do they do this? Because this is the only vote bank by which they survive, they lost everything else, everyone left them one by one,” the Prime Minister said.

“The intention of Congress is also to give priority to minorities in sports, that is, it will now decide, on the basis of religion, who will be part of the cricket team. I ask the Congress today: If this was what they wanted, why did they divide Mother India into three pieces in 1947? They should have turned the entire country into Pakistan in 1947 and erased the name and existence of India there and then. I'm saying it loud and clear today, and all members of Congress and their minions should listen carefully. As long as Modi is alive, he will not allow any attempt to erase India's identity in the name of false secularism or so-called secularism. said the Prime Minister.