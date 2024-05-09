Politics
Natalie Elphicke is a far-right conservative. His defection sums up Labour's contempt for progressive voters | Owen Jones
Siri, show me a hollow victory.
It's easy to imagine the joy Keir Starmers' advisers felt when MP Natalie Elphicke told them she was considering leaving the Conservatives to join the Labor Party. After all, no one can accuse Dovers' parliamentary representative of being a conservative Tory. If she's never been off your radar before and you're trying to place her politically, the more well-known Jacob Rees-Mogg or Priti Patel wouldn't be unfair comparisons. If Elphicke Elphike! wants a place in the Labor tent, so no one can accuse Starmer of having a secret left-wing agenda!
Yes, conventional wisdom would have it that a political party that welcomes the defections of its main rival has a strong hand. This shows that the game is really open to its opponents. This should actually be seen as a weakness in a democracy, where the difference between the two main political parties has become so narrow that its representatives can slip between the two. But even if you don't agree with that, Elphickes' defection is in a completely different category. She is a far-right conservative MP who cut her teeth on alarming refugees and migrants.
When will the left admit it is not a refugee crisis but simply illegal immigration, headlined the Mail on Sunday. article she wrote in 2022. Don't trust Labor on immigration, they really want open borders, warns Natalie Elphicke, in an article she wrote for the Daily Express only last year. No serious person should believe that she has changed her mind: she simply no longer believes that Labor disputes this venom.
When she was heckled by union members at a local protest in support of fired P&O employees, and for failing to vote against firing and rehiring rules, she denounced militant unionism. She has generally voted against fewer barriers to access to abortion. She was a member of the far-right Spartan European Research Group. She hit out at English football icon Marcus Rashford over his campaign against child poverty, suggesting he stick to football, despite having a second job herself. At the end of 2021, her local Labor Party, which she has now joined, demanded: Is Ms Elpicke Kent the worst MP?
Elphicke was also suspended for one day from Parliament for trying to influence a judge presiding over the trial of her estranged husband, who was found guilty of three counts of sexual assault. After his conviction, she claimed he was simply punished for being attractive and attracted to women. Remember this the next time you hear Starmer trying to claim the mantle of integrity.
Elphicke would not seek re-election as a Labor MP, but let's be clear about what today's gesture means. Someone as right-wing as Elphicke would not defect to Labor if she seriously believed the party was committed to meaningful, progressive change. In her farewell statement, she praised Boris Johnson's Conservative Party for occupying center ground, suggesting that is where Starmer has moved. Elphicke, in other words, believes that Starmer is the true heir to Johnson's role.
What do you say at this point? It has long been clear that Starmer ran the most dishonest campaign for the leadership of a major political party in British history: he went from promising a nationalization program, to tax rises for the rich , the abolition of tuition fees and the praise of free movement, to welcome a A die-hard Conservative MP in the fold. Thanks to the state of the Conservative Party, Starmer was already on course to win the general election by a wide margin: none of this is necessary for him to move into Number 10.
Indeed, Elphickes' defection could be another harbinger of why everything is going to fall apart for a Starmer prime ministership. Starmerism is a political project devoid of principle, even of soul. Many who have worked closely with him have observed how unpolitical he seems. He compensated for this by surrounding himself with what Labor MP and former Tony Blair adviser Jon Cruddas described as the most right-wing and illiberal faction of the party. The destruction of its $28 billion-a-year green investment fund and the watering down of the last remaining set of workers' rights policies only go in one direction: a new government that will have no response to the multiple crises affecting British society. Without a political core, a Prime Minister Starmer will be shaken by events. Voters who rightly expect change after the Conservatives leave will soon be asking: where is it?
In recent local elections, Green and left-wing independent candidates surged forward, capitalizing on discontent with Starmerism. This was even before Starmer became Prime Minister and had the opportunity to alienate the ruling voters and this in the context of a country which, understandably, desperately wants the Tories out. What Elphicke's defection tells us is that Labor is now a political party that disregards the views of millions of progressive British voters.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/article/2024/may/08/natalie-elphicke-defect-labour-keir-starmer-conservatives
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Natalie Elphicke is a far-right conservative. His defection sums up Labour's contempt for progressive voters | Owen Jones
- AP Entertainment Archives – Page 129 of 129 – The Daily Reporter
- Unlocking technology security: Integrating AI and Zero Trust
- He explained the recent earthquakes as “aftershocks” from an earthquake that occurred months ago
- Why are 3 of Trump's 4 criminal trials delayed indefinitely?
- President Joko Widodo meets Ma'ruf Amin-Prabowo to discuss Papua special operations budget
- Gordon Black: American soldier arrested in Russia will be detained for two months
- West Hollywood recognizes Asian Pacific American Heritage Month in May
- Assistant Golf Course Superintendent in Flourtown, PA for Philadelphia Cricket Club
- Doja Cat's Met Gala towel dress recreated by Ikea in a playful ad: “Brilliant”
- Doctor Who and Game of Thrones actor Ian Gelder dies aged 74
- Dataform v1beta1 API – Class WorkflowInvocation (1.0.0-beta05) | .NET Client Library | Google Cloud