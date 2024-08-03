Former President Trump Calls Tennessee Governor a 'RINO'





NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) Election surprises are nothing new in politics. But in addition to the expected surprises, like incumbents losing in the primary, a social media post from former President Trump has gotten a lot of attention here in the Volunteer State.

President Trump posted two messages on his social media site Truth Social Thursday night, praising Bobby Harshbarger for upsetting longtime Sen. Jon Lundberg in the District 4 Senate primary. In doing so, he also called Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee a RINO, or Republican in name only.

“It's a general behavior that Republicans do when they don't like each other,” said NewsChannel 5 political analyst Pat Nolan. “They say, 'Well, he's not a Republican, he's a Republican in name only.'”

The apparent break came when Gov. Lee endorsed Lundberg, who was the architect of the Tennessee Senate's version of the 2024 voucher expansion. Former President Trump endorsed his opponent Bobby Harshbarger, who is the son of East Tennessee Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger.

The post surprised Nolan, given that Lee and Trump are generally in sync politically.

“Donald Trump writes a lot of things that surprise people, and this is certainly one of them,” Nolan said. “I tend to think of this as a one-race situation, but maybe you should ask the governor?”

So NewsChannel 5 asked the governor's team how he reacted to the former president's post and whether the two men had any issues with each other. We got a one-sentence answer.

“As Governor Lee has said before, President Trump certainly has the right to weigh in on racial issues,” said Elizabeth Johnson, Lee’s press secretary.

Another good night for Lee

Aside from that moment, Governor Bill Lee still had a good evening.

“The governor, with his support in the House, got it 5-2,” Nolan said.

To win the governor's endorsement, candidates had to pledge support for expanding vouchers, so the question is whether that means his signature project can become a decisive victory in the next legislative session.

“I think the voucher proponents think they have a mandate to pass their scholarships, and I think they’re going to demand that something happen next term,” Nolan said. “I don’t know exactly what that’s going to look like, given the divisions you had last time. They may not know either.”

Gov. Lee endorsed incumbent Republican candidates who supported vouchers, including Rep. Scott Cepicky of Culleoka, Rep. Chris Todd of Jackson and Rep. John Gillespie of Shelby County, all of whom won their nominations. Lee also endorsed newcomers Lee Reeves of Williamson County, Aron Maberry of Clarksville and Chad Bobo of Old Hickory, who also won their nominations.

However, the governor endorsed Rep. Patsy Hazelwood of Signal Mountain, Rep. John Ragan of Oak Ridge and Sen. Jon Lundberg of Bristol, longtime incumbents and voucher supporters who lost their primaries.

Newcomer Jason Emert of Maryville also won Lee's endorsement, but lost his primary.

“The governor is proud that candidates who believe in school choice won statewide primaries last night. Together, we will empower Tennessee parents to choose the best education for their child, and that’s what he’s focused on,” Johnson, Lee’s spokesman, said in an additional statement to NewsChannel 5.

Fall of four holders

Well-known names on Tennessee's Capitol Hill failed to reclaim their party's nomination, including House Finance Chair Rep. Hazelwood, House Government Operations Chair Rep. Ragan, Sen. Frank Niceley and Sen. Jon Lundberg.

None of the Democrats seeking re-election lost their nomination.

Do you have more information on this story? You can email me at [email protected].

She's over 80 and legally blind. A Franklin woman continues to crochet for those in need

Here is a beautiful story that proves that everyone has something to give, no matter their age OR personal challenges. Austin Pollack introduces us to Ms. Sylvia Mooney. At 80 years old, she doesn't sit around. Instead, she uses her skills to create compassion for others, one stitch at a time. Her crochet creations are donated to non-profit organizations to help our homeless neighbors. You'll be surprised to learn that she does all of this while dealing with a serious health issue. Well done Sylvia!

-Rhori Johnston

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newschannel5.com/news/former-president-trump-calls-tennessees-governor-a-rino-heres-how-his-spokesperson-responded The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos