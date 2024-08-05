PM Modi chairs key meeting on Bangladesh unrest





The Cabinet Committee on Security met this evening at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official residence amid unrest in neighbouring Bangladesh – where its Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has fled the country amid massive protests against job quotas. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman were present in the meeting. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi was also briefed on the situation in Bangladesh by S. Jaishankar. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, also spoke to Mr. Jaishankar. Ms Hasina, who came to power in 2009, had sought to quell nationwide protests against her government since early July, but fled the country after Sunday's brutal unrest in which nearly 100 people were killed. Bangladesh army chief Gen. Waker-Uz-Zaman said in a statement to the nation on state television that Ms. Hasina, 76, had resigned and the military would form a caretaker government. Sheikh Hasina's plane, a Bangladesh Air Force C-130 military transport aircraft, landed at an air base near Delhi on Monday evening. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval called on the former prime minister. She is expected to leave for London later, sources told NDTV, where she may seek political asylum. Ms Hasina, who won a fifth term as prime minister in January, may not return to politics, her US-based son and former chief adviser, Sajeeb Wajed Joy, told the BBC World Service's Newshour programme. Disappointed by strong public sentiment against her government despite her efforts to transform the country, she decided to resign, he told the BBC. The protests began against the reintroduction of a quota system that reserved more than half of government jobs for certain groups. The protests have intensified despite the Bangladesh Supreme Court's reduction of the bill. At least 94 people were killed on Sunday, the deadliest day of the unrest, as protesters and government supporters fought with sticks and knives and security forces opened fire. The latest violence brings the total number of people killed since the protests began in early July to at least 356, according to a tally compiled by the AFP news agency based on information from police, government officials and hospital doctors. Bangladesh has a long history of coups. In January 2007, following widespread political unrest, the military declared a state of emergency and installed a military-backed interim government for two years.

