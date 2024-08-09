Reason why Prince George won't be going to secondary school next month like most boys his age





As September approaches, children across the country are preparing to start high school – but Prince George isn't one of them. The son of Prince William and Kate Middleton and future King of England, George is 11. He is the eldest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales and is often pictured watching football matches with his father. In this way, he seems like an ordinary future teenager, but in many other ways he is light years away from everyone else. Unlike most 11-year-olds in the UK, Prince George will not be heading to a new school in September. (Karwai Tang/WireImage) Since September 2022, Prince George has been attending the incredibly prestigious Lambrook School, which costs a pretty penny. In case you were wondering, if you wanted to send your child to middle and high school, where the young royal attended, it would cost you $8,238 per term. Although I can't imagine Will and Kate worrying about money. George's siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, also attend the Berkshire school. It is certainly fit for a future king, with a golf course, swimming pool, theatre and sports As for why he won't be changing schools in September like many other boys his age, Lambrook School keeps pupils until they reach the age of 13. Prince George currently attends Lambrook School. (Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage) It is unclear where he will go next – although his father, Prince Harry and King Charles all attended Eton. Eton is also known for producing former prime ministers including Boris Johnson and David Cameron. The fees are also a sight to behold, with the website stating that they include three payments of $17,583 per year. It's mouthwatering, to say the least. It has been noted, however, that the future king could attend Oundle School in Northamptonshire – one of Britain's best-known co-educational boarding and day schools. Oundle School costs $34,000 a year and opened in 1556. The website States“We have a responsibility to ensure that every member of the school community takes individual and collective action towards environmental sustainability. George is joined at Lambrook by his two siblings. (Jonathan Brady – Pool/Getty Images) “We encourage aspiration and abhor arrogance, cultivating an open mind, authentic self-confidence and a sense of service. “We believe that boarding provides the best environment to realise these educational ambitions, with day pupils being fully involved in the breadth of such an education.” Other reports suggest that mother Kate wants George to attend Marlborough College, as she and his siblings did. Despite this, a source said The Mirror believes the school may be too “flashy”, saying: “The 2024 version of Marlborough could be quite different to They said: “A lot of parents have villas in Ibiza, chalets in Verbier or a private jet, which is not Kate's style. She prefers discreet wealth.”

