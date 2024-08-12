



Former President Donald Trump to Speak in Asheville on August 14

Updated: 6:27 p.m. EDT August 11, 2024

AND NOW WE'LL CONTINUE THIS WEEK. THE FORMER PRESIDENT IS SCHEDULED TO GIVE A SPEECH NEXT WEDNESDAY IN ASHEVILLE. THE RALLY WILL BE HELD AT THE HARRIS CHEROKEE CENTER. DOORS WILL OPEN AT 1:00 PM, AND TRUMP WILL SPEAKING AT 4:00 PM. MEANWHILE, THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN SAYS IT'S DEALING WITH A HACKER. POLITICO REPORTED SATURDAY. OFFICIALS HAVE RECEIVED EMAILS FROM ANONYMOUS ACCOUNTS CONTAINING DOCUMENTS FROM INSIDE THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN. THEY CLAIM THAT FOREIGN SOURCES HOSTILE TO THE UNITED STATES ILLEGALLY OBTAINED THE DOCUMENTS WITH THE INTENT OF INFLUENCE THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION.

Former President Donald Trump will travel to Piedmont Triad next week for a campaign event, according to a press release. Top StoriesDelta Airlines flight carrying members of the Carolina Panthers runs off runway in CharlotteFlash flood emergency in Greensboro, Guilford County; water rescue early Saturday in North CarolinaTropical Storm Debby causes dam collapse in North CarolinaGet the latest news stories by clicking hereOfficials said Trump will speak in Asheville on Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Harrah's Cherokee Center. He will discuss the national economy during the event. Doors open at 1 p.m. and he is expected to speak around 4 p.m.Watch: NOWCAST Streaming NewscastsNAVY: Home | Weather | Watch NOWCAST TV | Local News | National | News We Love | TRENDING STORIESStay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the WXII app here.

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina —

Former President Donald Trump will travel to Piedmont Triad next week for a campaign event, according to a news release.

Officials said Trump will speak in Asheville on Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Harrah's Cherokee Center.

He will discuss the country's economy at the event.

Doors will open at 1 p.m. and he is expected to speak around 4 p.m.

