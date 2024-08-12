Charlie Kirk Urges Christian Pastors to Do More to Elect Donald Trump | US Election 2024





At a three-day political training session for pastors in a Dallas suburb this month, Charlie Kirk, the powerful right-wing activist and executive director of Turning Point USA (TPUSA), lashed out at church leaders he said did not do enough to elect Donald Trump and implored them to enlist congregants in deployments in key states.

But, but Charlie, I don't think Trump is a very good role model for our church, Kirk said, mimicking the pastors who have fled Trump. I have no patience for you guys anymore. I'm sick of this.

The conference featured a panel of right-wing speakers, including conspiracy theorist and retired lieutenant general Mike Flynn and Kirk himself, whose keynote address at the Friday gala closed the conference. Promising to help pastors mobilize the body of Christ to take meaningful action, the three-day training conference, reserved for practicing pastors and their wives, cost $199 per pastor and $49 per wife.

The event, titled Igniting the Remnant Pastors, comes as the Trump campaign and its right-wing allies, including TPUSA and America First Policy Institute, have pledged to turn out evangelicals in the 2024 elections, seeing them as essential to the low-voter bloc they need to win in November. If Kirk’s speech offers any insight into the strategy, it goes something like this: entice and sometimes shame church leaders into becoming unofficial Trump surrogates who, in turn, will mobilize their congregants to go door-to-door in key states.

Kirk began his speech by denouncing the press for focusing on Kamala Harris' presidential bid. He called Harris the most hateful person to ever run for president and a complete idiot. The media, he complained, did not adequately cover the shooting at Trump's rally, when the former president was grazed in the ear. The public may feel that things have gone badly for their presidential candidate, but that can't stop them, Kirk said.

We fought in the trial, we fought in the indictments, we fought all the way through the debate, you know, and Trump almost got shot. I need a rest, I totally understand that, but we need to recover, Kirk warned his audience. Because we're at war in this country for the future of this civilization.

Karen Goll, a researcher specializing in the Christian right for the group Documented, found the speech disastrous, even for Kirk, who is known for his fiery rhetoric. In his remarks, Goll wrote in an email, Kirk used provocative language in the hopes that pastors would use their pulpits and the multiplier power of their congregations to help Trump win the election.

In his speech, Kirk praised the TPUSA-backed primary campaign in Arizona that ousted Maricopa County Republican elections official Steven Richer, who drew the ire of the far right for refuting Trump's lie that the 2020 election was stolen there. [Richer] Kirk said he was close to Biden and that he had explained that the election was not stolen. Defeating Richter was, according to Kirk, a red pill or a promising development.

Finally, Kirk called on pastors to mobilize the faithful to get votes in key states, promising free housing and benefits.

Although campaigning and other forms of partisan political activism by nonprofits and churches are technically banned by a 1954 law, that rule is rarely enforced. And in his 2023 speech, Trump promised to end those restrictions.

“Our goal is to have 10,000 patriots from other states flood into Arizona and Wisconsin,” Kirk said, echoing Trump when he added, “in a way that we’ve never seen before.”

