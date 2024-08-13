US urges Turkey to ease tensions between Iran and Israel





The United States is calling on Turkey and other allies with ties to Iran to persuade it to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East, the U.S. ambassador to Turkey said. Ambassador Jeff Flake made the comments as the region braces for possible attacks by Iran and its allies following the assassinations of senior Hamas and Hezbollah officials. Ismail Haniyeh, the political leader of Iran-backed Hamas, was assassinated on July 31 in the Iranian capital Tehran. Iran has threatened retaliation against Israel, which is fighting the Palestinian Islamist group in Gaza. Iran has accused Israel of responsibility for the assassination. Israel has not claimed responsibility for the killing. “We are asking all of our allies who have dealings with Iran to convince them to de-escalate the situation, and that includes Turkey,” Flake said during a roundtable with reporters in Istanbul, as he neared the end of his tenure in Turkey. “They are doing what they can to make sure that the situation does not escalate,” he said of Washington's Turkish interlocutors, adding that they “seem more confident than we are that the situation will not escalate.” Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with Ismail Haniyeh, leader of the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Istanbul, Turkey, April 20, 2024. (Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Turkish Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS) Relations between the United States and Turkey have been strained in recent years over the U.S. alliance with Syrian Kurds, whom Turkey considers terrorists, and Turkey's purchase of Russian S-400 defense systems, which led to U.S. sanctions and the withdrawal of the F-35 aircraft program. However, Flake said he believed U.S.-Turkey relations were now “in a better place than they have been in some time.” He highlighted the “useful role” Turkey played in what was the largest prisoner exchange between the United States and Russia since the Cold War in Ankara in early August. The State of US-Turkey Relations “They were not involved in the negotiations, but they played an important role logistically,” he said. In an interview with Reuters in June, Flake said Turkey remained firmly anchored in the West and its partnership with the United States had never been stronger. Stay informed about the latest news! Subscribe to the Jerusalem Post newsletter But Flake said Monday that the situation in Gaza was “very difficult,” with President Tayyip Erdogan’s rhetoric against Israel making it difficult for Turkey to play a role as an interlocutor. He said the rift between Ankara and Washington over Gaza had narrowed after Washington began “actively calling” for a ceasefire, but that friction remained. Separately, Flake said the United States remains concerned about military equipment being sent to Russia from Turkey, calling on Ankara to step up cooperation to prevent such exports. “This remains a concern for us, and we talk about it frequently and systematically,” he said. “When we talk to our contacts here, we will emphasize that our goal is to ensure that Russia is denied the opportunity to wage war.” “We continue to see significant cargo moving through Turkey,” he said. “So we are looking to improve cooperation with Turkey and in many ways we are doing that. I know Russia is complaining, which is a good sign.”

