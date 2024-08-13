UAW files lawsuit against Elon Musk and Donald Trump over union comments





Kudlow panelists Sean Duffy, Deroy Murdock and Batya Ungar-Sargon discuss strategies for responding to illegal immigration and Elon Musk's support for the former president.

The United Autoworkers Union (UAW) announced Tuesday that it has filed federal charges against former President Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk for allegedly attempting to threaten and intimidate workers during their Monday night discussion on Musk's Platform X.

The comments in question came after Trump discussed his efforts to cut costs for the new Air Force One by renegotiating with Boeing, the project's main contractor, prompting Musk to suggest creating a government efficiency commission, which he later volunteered to serve on.

“I think it would be great to have a government efficiency commission that would look at these issues and make sure that taxpayer dollars – taxpayers’ hard-earned dollars – are being spent wisely. And I would be happy to help with such a commission if it were created,” Musk said.

“You're the best cutter. I mean, I look at what you're doing, you come in and you just say, 'You want to quit?' I won't mention the name of the company, but they go on strike and you say, 'That's okay, you're all gone. You're all gone, so every single one of you is gone,'” Trump responded.

UAW President Shawn Fain said the union has filed complaints against Donald Trump and Elon Musk over their comments during the X conversation. (Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via /Getty Images)

Federal law prohibits companies from firing workers who participate in a strike, whether they are union members or not.

The UAW said in a statement that Trump and Musk violated federal labor laws protecting striking workers with their comments.

Former President Trump made the comments during a conversation with Elon Musk on X. (Kevin Wurm/File Photo/Reuters Photos)

“When we say Donald Trump is a strikebreaker, that’s what we mean,” UAW President Shawn Fain said in a statement. “When we say Trump opposes everything our union stands for, that’s what we mean.”

“Donald Trump will always side with working people fighting for themselves, and he will always side with billionaires like Elon Musk, who contributes $45 million a month to a super PAC to get elected. Both Trump and Musk want working people to sit down and shut up, and they openly laugh about it. It’s disgusting, illegal, and totally predictable from these two clowns,” Fain added.

Tesla, Elon Musk's automaker, is one non-union automaker that the UAW has tried to unionize. (Marc Piasecki/Getty Images)

Fain and the UAW have historically supported Democratic candidates and backed Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump's main rival for the presidency.

Musk-owned Tesla is a non-union automaker that the UAW aims to unionize in the future.

Elon Musk has supported Trump's campaign and contributed to a super PAC that supports it, though he has rejected claims that he gives $45 million a month and said his donations are at a “much lower level.”

FOX Business has reached out to Tesla for comment.

