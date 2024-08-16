Politics
Will Brazil Join China's Belt and Road Initiative? – The Global China-South Project
By Alvaro Mendez and Chris Alden
Thursday marked the fiftieth anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Brasilia and Beijing, which began on August 15, 1974, when Brazil became the tenth Latin American and Caribbean (LAC) country to recognize the PRC. There are many reasons to celebrate this milestone. Economically, China has been Brazil's largest trading partner since 2009, and trade between the two countries has been growing steadily.
Bilateral trade between Brazil and China reached $96.5 billion in the first half of 2024, an increase of 9.3% compared to the same period in 2023. Brazilian imports from China increased by 16.9% to $34.7 billion, and exports to China increased by 5.4% to $61.8 billion, generating a favorable trade surplus of $27 billion for Brazil.
Brazil and China remain close allies, with strong political ties. Their relationship deepened in 1990, when former President Yang Shangkun visited Brazil as part of a broader initiative in Latin America. In 1993, Brazil became the first country to establish a strategic partnership with China when former President Jiang Zemin visited. Jiang returned to Brazil in 2001, strengthening the partnership. This close relationship continued with visits by former President Hu Jintao in 2004 and 2010, and President Xi Jinping in 2014 and 2019.
Brazilian presidents have reciprocated Chinese diplomacy with a series of important visits. This began with Figueiredo in 1984, followed by Sarney in 1988 and Cardoso in 1995, each strengthening the growing partnership. President Lula further strengthened this relationship with visits in 2004 and 2009, and on his first visit, the Brazil-China High-Level Commission for Coordination and Cooperation (COSBAN) was created. Rousseff continued this momentum with trips in 2011 and 2014. More recently, Bolsonaro in 2019 and Lula again in April 2023 have maintained this tradition, ensuring the sustainability of the strategic alliance between Brazil and China.
It was during this latest visit to Beijing in 2023 that Brazilian President Lula further strengthened this bond, marking a significant diplomatic engagement that resulted in the signing of several bilateral agreements, including a number of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) covering areas such as trade facilitation and research and innovation cooperation. At that time, Xi Jinping sought another agreement, a Brazilian endorsement of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), but failed to secure it. This came months before the BRICS 2023 endorsement of Brazil’s campaign for a permanent seat on the revised UN Security Council, something Lula requested from Beijing during his first term and received an unsatisfactory Chinese response. Indeed, Lula’s government demonstrated its displeasure by failing to implement trade and FDI access as promised.
Although many Latin American countries have enthusiastically embraced the BRI (22 in total to date), Brazil remains undecided, as do Mexico, Colombia, and the Bahamas. Despite Beijing’s continued efforts to secure Brazil’s approval, Brazil continues to carefully assess its options, taking full account of political and economic trade-offs. Recent developments, including Vice President Geraldo Alckmin’s visit to China in June 2024, supported by President Lula’s subsequent statements, suggest that Brazil may be about to reconsider its position. And the timing may be opportune, as preparations are underway for Xi Jinping’s official visit to Brazil, in parallel with the G20 leaders’ summit in Rio de Janeiro in November.
Brazil is well aware of the tremendous symbolism that joining the BRI would represent for China on the international stage and will seek to leverage any negotiations to secure expanded and predictable market access for its agricultural products. Today, oil, iron ore, and soybeans account for about 75% of the total value of exports to China, providing ample opportunities for Brazil to diversify its trade.
One of the key pillars of this market diversification is animal proteins (beef, poultry and pork), high value-added products for which Brazil is very competitive and rivals countries such as the European Union and the United States. Beyond tariffs and quotas, improving access will require addressing technical barriers to trade, particularly in the area of health standards. Beijing's recent decision in February 2024 to end an anti-dumping measure on Brazilian chicken should be welcomed by Brazil as a goodwill measure.
It is true that Brazil is increasingly expressing frustration with its 5% market share in the Chinese market, which comes on top of its seventh place among importers. Brazilian officials are aware that rebalancing trade relations will require more than market access; expanding Brazil's presence in the Chinese market depends on improving companies' know-how in high-potential segments beyond raw materials, such as leather, cellulose and fruit.
Brazil’s reluctance to join the BRI without significant concessions from China may ultimately pay off. The strategy is bold and ambitious, but it could lead to one of those win-win situations that China often touts. For Lula, such a deal would be a political victory as he approaches re-election in October 2026. For Xi, securing Brazil’s approval would provide a much-needed boost to the BRI, which has encountered resistance from Europe and the United States due to geopolitical concerns.
Alvaro Mendez is Director of the Global South Unit at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE). He teaches international relations at the LSE, Sciences Po Paris and Fudan University in Shanghai.
Chris Alden teaches international relations at LSE and is the director of LSE's foreign policy think tank, LSE IDEAS. He is also a research associate at the South African Institute of International Affairs.
|
Sources
2/ https://chinaglobalsouth.com/analysis/tit-for-tat-diplomacy-will-brazil-join-chinas-belt-and-road-initiative/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Will Brazil Join China's Belt and Road Initiative? – The Global China-South Project
- Kamala Harris campaign courts black voters in Philadelphia as Donald Trump outperformed 2020 with group
- President Joko Widodo's Speech at the MPR Annual Session
- Rantanen Over Pastrnak? NHL Network Thinks
- Stock markets rebound as data shows US economy resilient: Market roundup
- Donald Trump 'flails wildly' at press conference, former Obama adviser warns
- Dancer jailed in Russia for donating to Ukrainian charity
- Notre Dame football schedule 2024: dates, times, TV channels, scores
- Nusantara, President Joko Widodo preaches in troubled waters Liberation
- 5.7-magnitude earthquake hits northeastern Taiwan | Taiwan News
- Xi Jinping and Lula hail 50 years of bilateral relations
- Companies are betting on Trump victory, says top management adviser