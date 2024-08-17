Donald Trump is already planting the seeds of the next insurrection





Uncertain and facing defeat, the former president returns to a familiar scenario.

Mocking Trump as weird is a summertime treat, while it lasts. But if he continues to prepare his supporters for insurrection, stronger warnings will be needed. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

Donald Trump is a sinister clown, one who actively seeks to seize authoritarian power. Ridiculous even at his worst, Trump is not always taken seriously. His most absurd statements often contain implicit threats that are difficult to grasp, because the listener’s first instinct is to mock him for his detachment from reality.

Last Sunday, Trump posted a typically dishonest message on Truth Social, claiming that a photo showing Kamala Harris being greeted by a large crowd at the Detroit airport was a fake image generated by artificial intelligence (AI):

Did anyone notice that Kamala CHEATED at the airport? There was no one on the plane, and she did it, and showed a massive crowd of so-called supporters, BUT THEY DON'T EXIST! She was exposed by a maintenance worker at the airport when he noticed the fake crowd photo, but there was no one there, which was later confirmed by the reflection in the mirror finish of the VP's plane. She is a CHEATER. NO ONE was expecting her, and the crowd looked like 10,000 people! Same thing happens with her fake crowds at her speeches. This is how Democrats win elections, by CHEATING – and they are even worse at the polls. She should be disqualified because creating a fake image is ELECTION INTERFERENCE. Anyone who does this will cheat at EVERYTHING!

I must confess that when I first read this post, my first instinct was to see it as simply a manifestation of Trump’s insecurity, which has understandably increased since Kamala Harris took the lead in the polls in the election. While this insecurity is undeniably visible in Trump’s words, there is also an alarming and threatening undercurrent. As in 2020, when Trump was also trailing in the polls before losing the election to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, Trump is preparing for his supporters to violently contest an electoral defeat.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders echoed this element of Trump's strategy. In a statement released Tuesday, Sanders wrote:

Donald Trump may be crazy, but he is not stupid. When he claims that no one showed up to a 10,000-person Harris-Walz rally in Michigan that was livestreamed and widely covered by the media, that it was all AI, and that Democrats cheat all the time, there is a method to his madness. Clearly, and dangerously, what Trump is doing is laying the groundwork for the election results to be rejected if he loses. If you can convince your supporters that the thousands of people who attended a televised rally don’t exist, it won’t be hard to convince them that the election results in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and elsewhere are false and fraudulent.

Trump's “Social Media Truth” post is part of a larger pattern in which he makes false claims intended to undermine the legitimacy of the election.

An NBC News report linked the Truth Social Post to two other examples of Trump claiming that an illegitimate system is cheating to deny him the presidency:

Trump has said in recent days that President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the race, motivated by Democrats’ fears that he would lose, was unconstitutional. It’s not. The Constitution says nothing about nominating a party.

On Thursday, Trump claimed in a post on Truth Social that Judge Juan Merchan, who is scheduled to sentence him next month on serious crimes in New York, is using a partial gag order to prevent him from speaking to reporters during the campaign. The limited order allows him to speak to the media as long as he doesn’t attack the families of court officials.

Current number

In an article published in Gzero Media, journalist Stephen Maher drew attention to Trump’s attacks on Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (who resisted Trump’s 2020 attempt to overturn the election results in that state) and Trump’s praise for election officials who are willing to do his bidding. This also fits into a pattern of preparation for another attempt to overturn the election results. Maher reports: Democrats and independent election analysts believe he is preparing to systematically challenge the results if he fails to win the Electoral College in November, using a combination of procedural disruption, legal challenges, and, if necessary, January 6-style violence.

The renewed interest in Trump’s election denialism presents both an opportunity and a challenge for Harris’ campaign. On the one hand, election results since 2020 have made clear that the memory of the Jan. 6 insurrection hurts Republicans. Fictional personal grievances don’t play well on the campaign trail, political consultant Matthew Bartlett told NBC. Telling voters who voted against you in 2020 that the election was stolen is not a welcome message. It was political poison in the midterms and it could be political suicide for Trump in the general election.

Harris has had remarkable success in reframing the familiar argument that Trump is a threat to democracy by presenting it in a comedic way and emphasizing that Trump and his running mate, J.D. Vance, are weird.

The lighter tone has served Harris well, allowing her to present herself as a happy warrior who is above Trump’s sleaze. The bizarre line also irked Trump. At a news conference Thursday, Trump was asked if he would heed calls to stop his personal attacks on Harris. Trump responded: “I’m angry at her. I have no respect for her. She attacks me. She called me weird.”

This strange argument makes Trump look small. The question, however, is whether this strange label will suffice as the election approaches if Trump incites another insurrection. To repel another insurrection, Democrats will have to work to protect many institutions, including state election officials and the courts. Simply belittling Trump, while entertaining and politically effective, will not be enough. It will have to be replaced by a return to the old argument that Trump is an existential threat to American democracy.

The current mood among Democrats, one of mockery and good humor, may be just a temporary summer treat. It’s likely that in the fall, Harris will have to sound the alarm in a more alarming way, reminding voters that Trump is not just a clown. He’s also a dictator in the making.

