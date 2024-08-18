7-Day International News Agenda | Barron's





Please note that all times are in GMT. Major events are listed under 'Highlights'.

For more details on our coverage of major events, please see our regularly updated news advisory.

(+) : Event added in the last 24 hours.

:Event updated in the last 24 hours. (+) TEL AVIV (Israel) – Antony Blinken in Israel SINGAPORE (Singapore) – Prime Minister Lawrence Wong addresses the National Day rally (1000 GMT) KIRIBATI – National elections, second round expected BEIJING (China) – Visit of Vietnamese President To Lam (To 20) GENEVA (Switzerland) – U.S. hosts Sudan ceasefire talks in Switzerland PHOTO. (At 23) BAKU (Azerbaijan) – Visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin (19) KUBINKA (Russia) – Annual Russian military forum “Army 2024” VIDEO. MOSCOW (Russia) – End of pretrial detention of Russian journalist Artem Kriger accused of helping Navalny's organizations (+) NEW YORK (United States) – PHOTO of Extinction Rebellion demonstration. PITTSBURGH (United States) – Harris-Walz on bus tour of Pennsylvania before Democratic convention VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. PHOTO. SEKONDI-TAKORADI (Ghana) – Ruling NPP launches manifesto for 2024 presidential election (13:00 GMT) PHOTO. BOGOT (Colombia) – Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle visit Colombia VIDEO. PHOTO. LIVE VIDEO. (Up to 6 p.m.) FRANCE – Cycling: Women's Tour de France (+) NEW YORK (United States) – Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson press conference (1800 GMT) PHOTO. CINCINNATI (United States) – Tennis: ATP tour 2024 – Cincinnati Open (19 years) CINCINNATI (United States) – Tennis: WTA tour 2024 – Cincinnati Open (19 years old) SPIELBERG (Austria) – Motorcycle: MotoGP World Championship – PHOTO Austrian GP. WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS (United States) – Golf: LIV Golf Greenbrier (up to 18 years old) SPAIN – Cycling: World Tour, Vuelta a Espana PHOTO. (Until September 8) FRANCE – Football: Start of the 2024-25 Ligue 1 season SPAIN – Football: Start of the 2024-25 La Liga season (19) ENGLAND (United Kingdom) – Football: Start of the 2024-25 Premier League season (To 19) ITALY – Football: Start of the 2024-25 Serie A season (19) CHICAGO (USA) – Democratic National Convention PHOTO. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. (Up to 22) WORLD – World Humanitarian Day BANGKOK (Thailand) – Hearing in the case against former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, accused of insulting the monarchy BEIJING, China – President Xi Jinping welcomes Vietnamese President To Lam at a ceremony VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. VLADIVOSTOK (Russia) – Court hears appeal of US soldier Gordon Black ROSTOCK (Germany) – Interior Minister Nancy Faeser presents the police's annual report for 2023 (12:15 GMT) UNITED NATIONS (USA) – UN Security Council meeting on Lebanon (14:00 GMT) VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. YOKOHAMA (Japan) – Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) (To 22) LEIPZIG (Germany) – Verdict in trial against former Nazi camp secretary Irmgard Furchner (0800 GMT) LONDON (United Kingdom) – Last European date for Taylor Swift as part of the “Eras Tour” (19:00 GMT) ATHENS (Greece) – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visits Penteli, a suburb of Athens ravaged by fires STOCKHOLM (Sweden) – Bank of Sweden announces its decision on key interest rates (07:30 GMT) BRUSSELS (Belgium) – Eurozone inflation for July, second estimate (0900 GMT) MILWAUKEE, United States – Vice President Kamala Harris campaigns on day two of the DNC VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. UNITED NATIONS (USA) – UN Security Council meeting on Libya (14:00 GMT) VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. TUNIS (Tunisia) – Appeal judgment of lawyer Sonia Dahmani, convicted of “fake news” ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia – Africa CDC Weekly Briefing on MPOX Outbreak (1300 GMT) WORLD – International Day of Remembrance of Victims of Terrorism BEIJING (China) – 2024 World Robot Conference VIDEO. (Up to 25) SHANGHAI (China) – Pet Fair Asia (01:00 GMT) VIDEO. (Until 25) CHISINAU (Moldova) – Visit of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz COLOGNE (Germany) – Gamescom, video game fair PHOTO. (At 24) MOSCOW (Russia) – Hearing of pediatrician Nadezhda Buyanova accused of giving “false information” about the Russian army (13:00 GMT) VIDEO. WASHINGTON (United States) – The American Federal Reserve publishes the minutes of its last meeting (18:00 GMT) RAWALPINDI (Pakistan) – Cricket: Pakistan v Bangladesh, first test (up to 25) Football: Copa Libertadores – 1/8 final return leg (23 to 24) MANCHESTER (UK) – Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 1st Test (10:00 GMT) PHOTO. (At 25) JACKSON (United States) – Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium (24h) LONDON (United Kingdom) – Suspect in court for stabbing British soldier BRUSSELS (Belgium) – Eurozone Flash Composite PMI for August (08:00 GMT) FRANKFURT (Germany) – ECB publishes minutes of July monetary policy meeting (11:30 GMT) UNITED NATIONS (USA) – UN Security Council meeting on Gaza (14:00 GMT) VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. LAUSANNE (Switzerland) – Athletics: Diamond League – Lausanne Meeting PHOTO. BARCELONA (Spain) – Sailing: America's Cup 2024 (Until October 27) ST ANDREWS (United Kingdom) – Golf: Ladies European Tour 2024 – Women's Open 2024 (up to 25 years old) PARIS (France) – President Emmanuel Macron receives leaders of parties and parliamentary groups SWITZERLAND – Visit of the Dalai Lama (A 25) WASHINGTON (United States) – Sai Varshith Kandula sentenced after his guilty plea for the truck attack on the White House in 2023 BUENOS AIRES (Argentina) – Tango Festival and World Tango Championship (Until September 3) MEXICO CITY, Mexico – Argentine President Javier Milei is traveling to Mexico City to meet with business leaders and participate in a conservative forum. PHOTO. (To 24) ZANDVOORT (Netherlands) – Auto: Formula 1 – Dutch Grand Prix PHOTO. (Up to 25) GERMANY – Football: Start of the 2024-25 Bundesliga season (25) UKRAINE – Independence Day NUKU'ALOFA (Tonga) – Pacific Islands Forum (17:00 GMT) (until 30:00) PARIS (France) – 80th anniversary of the liberation of Paris from the Germans during World War II VIDEO. LONDON (UK) – Notting Hill Carnival PHOTO. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. (Until 26th) LEIPZIG (Germany) – Demonstration against the extreme right in Leipzig, a week before two regional elections in eastern Germany (13:00 GMT) VIDEO. PHOTO. LIVE VIDEO. CHORZW (Poland) – Athletics: Diamond League – Chorzow Meeting PHOTO.

MEXICO CITY (Mexico) – Boxing: Exhibition fight, Floyd Mayweather against John Gotti (0100 GMT) PHOTO.CAPE CANAVERAL (United States) – Launch of a SpaceX rocket for the Polaris Dawn mission, planning of the first private spacewalk. PHOTO. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.KAMPALA (Uganda) – Hearing for 36 members of an opposition party accused of “terrorism”NAIROBI (Kenya) – Hearing of the suspect who, according to the police, confessed to the murder of 42 women after the discovery of bodies in a landfill VIDEO.NEW YORK (United States) – Tennis: Grand Slam tournaments – US Open VIDEO. (Until September 8)AFP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.barrons.com/news/international-7-day-news-agenda-8fda90f4 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos