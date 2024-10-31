How could Donald Trump's allies challenge the result of the US elections?





As the election ends Tuesday evening in the United States, an army of Republican activists is expected to implement a plan they have been working on for months: legally challenge the results that go against Donald Trump at the local, state level and federal.

Unlike the aftermath of the 2020 election, where efforts to overturn the election result were haphazard and spread across disparate lobbying groups, the Republican Party is committed to fighting for every legal vote in a coordinated manner, filing a series of complaints of illegal registrations, voter suppression and procedural irregularities.

The party plans to deploy 230,000 volunteers, including many lawyers, to each battleground state to monitor suspected fraud. I expect they will try to improve the work if they can, said Jerry Goldfeder, director of the Voting Rights and Democracy Project at Fordham Law Schools.

Kamala Harris' campaign has assembled its own team of heavyweights, including former White House adviser Dana Remus, to combat election interference efforts in the event of a narrow defeat for Trump.

Here are three of the challenges they will likely face.

Questioning the accounts

Attempts to force manual counting of ballots in several states have been largely unsuccessful but, as in 2020, Trump's allies will be monitoring vote counting irregularities at polling places across the country.

The complex patchwork of election laws in the United States, in which registration, counting procedures, and technology differ in neighboring states and even neighboring counties, makes it easier for agitators to cry foul.

With 50 million Americans voting before Election Day, a number of claims have already been made regarding the accuracy of signatures on paper ballots, mail-in voting fraud, mail-in ballots Undated correspondence and duplicate voting, mostly unsuccessful.

The Republican National Committee and its affiliated groups filed dozens of lawsuits, arguing that illegal aliens were not being removed from voter rolls, despite little evidence to suggest that noncitizens voted.

The Institute for Strategic Dialogue warned this week that social media posts by people claiming to be foreign nationals who voted in the US election have gained millions of views on X and appear to be part of an effort to mislead voters in error about the extent of this practice. .

Trump himself has previously made accusations of cheating in the swing state of Pennsylvania, and his campaign has claimed there was voter suppression in the state because a mail-in ballot registration office was closed while voters were still waiting in line.

In the aftermath of the vote, the question will be whether there are credible allegations that enough legal votes were not counted or whether illegal votes were counted to affect the outcome of the election, said Nate Persily, election law expert at Stanford. .

Refusal to certify the results

In the years since Trump's 2020 defeat, dozens of local election officials have refused to certify election results in their precincts, alleging voter fraud. Several courts have since reiterated that county-level administrators have no discretion to stop certification, and federal law gives state governors ultimate authority to ratify the results before Dec. 11.

The governors of Arizona, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and North Carolina are all Democrats, while the Republican governors of Georgia and Nevada have acknowledged that Joe Biden won the last election and have largely resisted pressure to claim Trump's victory.

Nonetheless, election deniers still hold crucial county-level positions in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona and elsewhere, according to Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a pro-democracy group, which is among those preparing to sue those who refuse to certify.

Even if we fail to obstruct or delay certification, if some county commissioners or county election officials say we tried to investigate voter fraud and irregularities and were unable to do so , this can serve as a pretext. [for election denial]said Nikhel Sus, Crews' deputy chief counsel.

Latest attempts in Congress

In January 2021, several Republican members of Congress and eight senators attempted to delay or derail the results certification ceremony on Capitol Hill, the final step in the U.S. election process, by citing false claims of widespread voter fraud.

The law has since been strengthened to make it harder for lawmakers to disrupt certification. Previously, only one senator and one member of Congress could team up to raise an objection, whereas today, one-fifth of the House and one-fifth of the Senate must agree and both chambers must grant any objection. objection for the debates to be suspended.

Recommended

House Speaker Mike Johnson, who was among the members of Congress who opposed Biden's victories in Arizona and Pennsylvania four years ago, pledged to follow the law, following the assertions of Democrats that he could once again come to Trump's aid in January.

Still, as Richard Pildes, a constitutional law professor at New York University, warned, if Congress tries to thwart the process, it's unclear whether federal courts will step in to enforce the law.

Video: America Divided: Women Voting for Trump | FT films

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/7096a310-a97c-490a-84d6-d0e961d29bf1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos