Will Indonesian Prabowo revive the spirit of Bandung?





General Prabowo Subianto, who became Indonesia's president after five years as defense minister, is expected to bring a change in the way the country defines and implements its foreign and defense policy. Among his many foreign visits, those to Russia and China attracted the most attention. Regarding the crises in Ukraine and West Asia, its criticism of the West for its double standards and its strong sympathy towards the people of Gaza have certainly highlighted how Indonesia views conflicts. Under Prabowo, Indonesia will certainly seek greater acceptance and a broader role. One way to achieve this is the association with Brics (AP) Prabowo has shown that he will be an active president when it comes to foreign and strategic policy, unlike Joko Widodo, who was a small-town politician more interested in domestic politics. He focused on continuity by choosing many ministers from Widodo's cabinet. But at the same time, the Minister of Foreign Affairs was not part of it. The appointment of the younger Sugiono as foreign minister indicates that the president will dominate Indonesia's foreign and strategic policy. He is likely to view the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit in Peru and the G20 summit in Brazil as important opportunities to show his foreign policy direction. Among the P5, Prabowo met with the leaders of all but the United States and the United Kingdom. Among the Quad members, he has already visited Japan and Australia. A meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi is planned, as well as a meeting with US leaders. Some aspects of Indonesian foreign policy that Prabowo will not change are his commitment to Palestine and his aversion to engaging with Israel, rallying members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) and to actively participate in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Non-Aligned Movement. . He never liked China and, even as defense minister, wanted diversification away from the superpower in defense procurement. However, he is unlikely to disrupt Widodos' policy of economic engagement with China, particularly under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), intended to serve Indonesia's faltering economy. . That said, attempts to diversify economic partnerships will also be implemented, given that China remains Asean's predominant partner, something Prabowo cannot change. He is unlikely to move the needle on the Code of Conduct for the South China Sea, hoping that China would not provoke Indonesia in the Natuna Sea, even if the Indonesian navy is now more resilient to Chinese intrusions. Under Prabowo, Indonesia will certainly seek greater acceptance and a broader role. One of them is an association with Brics. Indonesia would have been welcomed into the BRICS when they expand in 2023, but Widodo hesitated, pleading the need for consultation with ASEAN. Meanwhile, other ASEAN countries have submitted their request without reaching such a consensus. As soon as Prabowo's role became clear, Indonesia managed to secure a partnership with the Brics in Kazan in October. At the same time, Indonesia is a candidate for membership in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in its quest for middle power status. This requires support from the West, with which Indonesia's emerging politics are not in sync. However, the OECD also wants to distance Indonesia from China. The big question is: Will Prabowo revive the spirit of Bandung? The coming year marks the 70th anniversary of the Bandung Afro-Asian Conference. Indonesia may consider enticing India, South Africa and others to maintain its credentials in the Global South, which have been somewhat muted of late. Gurjit Singh is a former Indian Ambassador to the African Union and Honorary Professor at IIT Indore. Opinions are personal

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/editorials/will-indonesia-s-prabowo-revive-bandung-spirit-101730477252382.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos