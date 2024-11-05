Politics
KPK explains why plane trip to Kaesang is not a gratification
Jakarta (ANTARA) – Indonesian Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Deputy Chairman Nurul Ghufron explained why Kaesang Pangarep, who “hitchhiked” on a private jet to the United States- United, cannot be considered as having received a gratification.
“First, hitchhiking is a service, not a physical good. The problem is that it qualifies as gratification. Article 12 of Law No. 20 of 2001 defines gratification as giving goods or services to state agents,” Ghufron explained during the press conference. KPK Anti-Corruption Education Center Building in Jakarta on Tuesday.
“Is Kaesang a state representative? Clearly no. Neither formally nor personally,” he said.
The second question concerns Kaesang as a family member of a state administrator, namely as the son of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, and younger brother of the former Mayor of Solo , Gibran Rakabuming Raka, currently vice-president. President of the country.
Ghufron noted that it is common to receive gratuity through a representative. However, in this case, Kaesang received personalized service that could not be transferred to another person.
“Hitchhiking is a direct service for the benefit of the beneficiary and is not intended for state officials, their family members or their associates,” he clarified.
“It is crucial to understand that the service was in the interest of the individual and not in the interest of a state official,” he added.
Ghufron also pointed out that, legally, family relations between Kaesang and his family members who are state officials have been severed because he is an adult with a separate family card.
“The family relationship ended when they became adults,” he said.
His case differs from that of the former head of the General Directorate of Taxes, Rafael Alun Trisambodo, and his son Mario Dandy.
“For example, Rafael Alun. Why is Mario always associated with his father's assets? Because he is a minor. His assets are presumed to belong to his parents. This does not apply to adults who have their own card. “Their property is theirs, not their parents',” he explained.
As the then-president's youngest son, Kaesang faced intense public scrutiny on social media after he used a private jet to fly to the United States with his wife, Erina Gudono, in during a period of widespread protests against attempts by the House of Representatives to change regional elections. law in August this year.
The protests led to Kaesang's exit from the gubernatorial elections.
Netizens, especially on social media platforms such as
Before her trip to the United States, she announced that she had received a scholarship to study social policy at the University of Pennsylvania.
However, several Indonesians sent letters to the university, questioning the legitimacy of its scholarship given its privileged background.
As a result, Kaesang was reported to the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) by Boyamin Saiman, coordinator of the Indonesian Anti-Corruption Society (MAKI), and Ubaidilah Badrun, professor at the State University of Jakarta (UNJ).
Under public pressure, on September 17, Kaesang “voluntarily” went to the anti-corruption body to explain his use of the private jet and respond to allegations of gratification.
“I clarified that during my August 18 (2024) trip to the United States, I hitchhiked on a friend's plane,” said Kaesang, who is also chairman of the Indonesian Solidarity Party ( PSI).
However, he refused to provide further details about the trip, asking that inquiries regarding the matter be directed to the KPK.
“For more information, please contact the KPK directly,” said Kaesang, co-owner of Persis Solo Football Club. Free Fire, developed by Singaporean online gaming company Garena, is one of the club's sponsors.
