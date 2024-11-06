Modi joins world leaders in celebrating Trump's historic return

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday joined a crowd of world leaders on X, congratulating former US President Donald Trump on his remarkable victory against all odds. Trump clinched a stunning second term in the White House, defeating Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, in a bitter battle for the presidency.

“My most sincere congratulations, my friend, on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the global and comprehensive strategic partnership between India and the United States. Together, let us work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity,” PM Modi said.

Congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the global and comprehensive strategic partnership between India and the United States. Together, pic.twitter.com/u5hKPeJ3SY -Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 6, 2024

French President Emmanuel Macron was among the first to congratulate Donald Trump, despite growing apprehension across Europe about the consequences of a second Trump term for the continent. Macron nevertheless remains focused on the future, expressing his desire to continue the collaboration that has defined the last four years. “Congratulations, President Donald Trump. Ready to work together as we have done for four years,” he said with a spirit of diplomatic determination.

Congratulations President Donald Trump. Ready to work together as we have been able to do for four years. With your beliefs and with mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) November 6, 2024

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accompanied by his wife Sara, sent his sincere congratulations to the future 47th President of the United States. As Israel navigates an unprecedented wave of challenges, both internally and on multiple fronts, American support has never been more crucial. “Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America,” shared the first Israeli couple on partnership.

Dear Donald and Melania Trump, Congratulations on the greatest comeback in history! Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America. This is a huge victory! In true friendship, pic.twitter.com/B54NSo2BMA – Benjamin Netanyahu – (@netanyahu) November 6, 2024

Calling Italy and the United States “sister” nations, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni sent sincere congratulations to Trump on his resounding victory, celebrating the triumph of a bond that transcends borders and unites their common values .

On behalf of myself and the Italian government, my most sincere congratulations to the President-elect of the United States, Donald #Asset. Italy and the United States are sister nations, bound by an unshakeable alliance, common values ​​and historic friendship. a strategic link, I am sure of it – Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) November 6, 2024

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Trump on his “impressive election victory,” expressing hope for continued unwavering support from the United States. This comes at a time when Ukraine is enduring three years of relentless aggression from Russia, with Zelensky stressing the vital importance of unwavering international solidarity in the face of such persistent adversity.

Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump on his impressive electoral victory! I remember our big meeting with President Trump in September, when we discussed in detail the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States, the Victory Plan and ways to stop Russian aggression against – Volodymyr Zelenskyy / (@ZelenskyyUa) November 6, 2024

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also joined other world leaders in congratulating the US president-elect.

Congratulations to the president-elect @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. I look forward to working with you in the years to come. pic.twitter.com/QYHLd4k4EG -Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) November 6, 2024

Calling Australians and Americans “great friends and true allies,” Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed his desire to work closely with the newly elected US president. Canberra has even greater incentive to maintain strong ties with the United States, particularly in light of the AUKUS partnership established under the Biden presidency.

Congratulations to President Donald Trump on his election victory. Australians and Americans are great friends and true allies. By working together, we can ensure that the partnership between our nations and people remains strong into the future. – Anthony Albanais (@AlboMP) November 6, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hoped that “relations between Turkey and the United States would strengthen” under the second Trump presidency and that “the Palestinian issue and the Russian-Ukrainian war would end.”

I congratulate my friend Donald Trump, who won the presidential election in the United States after a fierce fight and was re-elected President of the United States. In this new era, which will begin with the election of the American people, relations between Turkey and the United States will be strengthened, Palestine – Recep Tayyip Erdogan (@RTErdogan) November 6, 2024

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed in his congratulatory message the hope that there will be “prosperity and freedom on both sides of the Atlantic” during the second edition of the Trump presidency.

I congratulate @realDonaldTrump on his election to the presidency of the United States. Germany and the United States have long successfully worked together to promote prosperity and freedom on both sides of the Atlantic. We will continue to do so for the well-being of our citizens. — Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (@Federal Chancellor) November 6, 2024

Fully aware that the bloc will have to navigate carefully with Trump at the helm of the White House next year, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte expressed his hope for strengthening ties with the United States, despite the discomfort caused by the statements of the president-elect during his electoral campaign. , which likely destabilized the predominantly European security alliance.

I just congratulated @realDonaldTrump on the occasion of his election to the presidency of the United States. His leadership will once again be essential to maintaining the strength of our Alliance. I look forward to working with him again to advance peace by strength through #NATO. –Mark Rutte (@SecGenNATO) November 6, 2024

“The Maldives and the United States share a strong partnership based on mutual respect, goodwill and understanding,” said Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu.

