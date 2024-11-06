Connect with us

Modi joins world leaders in celebrating Trump's historic return

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday joined a crowd of world leaders on X, congratulating former US President Donald Trump on his remarkable victory against all odds. Trump clinched a stunning second term in the White House, defeating Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, in a bitter battle for the presidency.

“My most sincere congratulations, my friend, on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the global and comprehensive strategic partnership between India and the United States. Together, let us work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity,” PM Modi said.

French President Emmanuel Macron was among the first to congratulate Donald Trump, despite growing apprehension across Europe about the consequences of a second Trump term for the continent. Macron nevertheless remains focused on the future, expressing his desire to continue the collaboration that has defined the last four years. “Congratulations, President Donald Trump. Ready to work together as we have done for four years,” he said with a spirit of diplomatic determination.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accompanied by his wife Sara, sent his sincere congratulations to the future 47th President of the United States. As Israel navigates an unprecedented wave of challenges, both internally and on multiple fronts, American support has never been more crucial. “Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America,” shared the first Israeli couple on partnership.

Calling Italy and the United States “sister” nations, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni sent sincere congratulations to Trump on his resounding victory, celebrating the triumph of a bond that transcends borders and unites their common values .

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Trump on his “impressive election victory,” expressing hope for continued unwavering support from the United States. This comes at a time when Ukraine is enduring three years of relentless aggression from Russia, with Zelensky stressing the vital importance of unwavering international solidarity in the face of such persistent adversity.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also joined other world leaders in congratulating the US president-elect.

Calling Australians and Americans “great friends and true allies,” Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed his desire to work closely with the newly elected US president. Canberra has even greater incentive to maintain strong ties with the United States, particularly in light of the AUKUS partnership established under the Biden presidency.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hoped that “relations between Turkey and the United States would strengthen” under the second Trump presidency and that “the Palestinian issue and the Russian-Ukrainian war would end.”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed in his congratulatory message the hope that there will be “prosperity and freedom on both sides of the Atlantic” during the second edition of the Trump presidency.

Fully aware that the bloc will have to navigate carefully with Trump at the helm of the White House next year, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte expressed his hope for strengthening ties with the United States, despite the discomfort caused by the statements of the president-elect during his electoral campaign. , which likely destabilized the predominantly European security alliance.

“The Maldives and the United States share a strong partnership based on mutual respect, goodwill and understanding,” said Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu.

