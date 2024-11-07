Americans voted for Donald Trump to become president again, and the economy is the main reason why.





Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States. He is only the second president in United States history to win a second non-consecutive term after being defeated (the first was Grover Cleveland in 1892).

It was a decisive victory, sweeping each of the much-analyzed swing states by two or three percentage points. Those state wins weren't huge, but they were enough where it counted.

We haven't seen the final popular vote yet, but it's entirely possible that Trump will win it too, becoming the first Republican candidate to do so since George W. Bush in 2004. And the result came quickly this time , unlike the 2020 elections where the first results were mixed and the counting dragged on.

Economic pain won Trump votes where it counted

There will be plenty of post-election analysis in the days and weeks to come, but I think the main reason Trump won was dissatisfaction with the Biden administration. Kamala Harris couldn't part with it, given that she was vice president, and many Americans feel that the last four years have not served them well.

Harris certainly performed much better in this election than President Joe Biden would have. But the fact is that many Americans feel and experience the economy as being in dire shape and facing the biggest price shocks since the 1970s. something they experience every time they go shopping or fill up their car with gas and they take it out on Harris.

Polls show that most Americans believe they are worse off than they were four years ago. Only a small proportion believe the country is on the right track economically.

So when people were looking for change that would improve their lives, they turned to Trump. People's memories of the first Trump administration were that the economy was stronger then, even though the last year of COVID was pretty disastrous.

However, they don't seem to blame him, and instead believe that they were in a better situation then than they are now, and that was a very powerful feeling that the vice president had to fight against.

Persistent misogyny

Being a woman was probably also a disadvantage for Harris. From the moment she became the presumptive nominee of the Democratic Party, we saw that she was fighting against a misogynistic culture. The Trump campaign's level of debasement and obscenity has only gotten worse and, worryingly, they have paid no penalty for it. That says a lot about what Harris was up against.

Although there was much talk early in the campaign about the major role abortion would play in the vote, this topic was ultimately overshadowed by other issues. Abortion was always going to be overshadowed by economics, because economics is what people deal with every day. The same goes for immigration: it didn't play as big a role in the vote as some hoped. So two big issues that both sides fought over weren't as important, ultimately, as the economy.

Some important demographic changes

It is clear from the results that Trump significantly improved his vote among Latinos. Exit polls showed him in the mid-40s with Latinos, which was on par with other presidents-elect, and it's clear that the controversy over a racist joke about Puerto Ricans didn't not changed the willingness of Latinos to vote for Trump. Many Latinos tend to be socially conservative and have been hit very hard by inflation and economic stress.

One of the exit polls showed Trump getting 12% of the African American vote. If this proves to be the case once all the votes are counted, that represents a significant increase for him. This may seem like a small proportion, but at the margin it could have been quite significant.

Trump has successfully persuaded conservatives among Latinos and African-Americans that the Republican Party has a place for them and is not just a party for whites.

Harris won among young people, but her margin in that group wasn't as large as Biden's in 2020. That's extraordinary given that she's nearly 20 years younger than him, but there's probably several different factors at play: Young people are also being hit hard by the economy and are just starting to get into voting habits. They may have found much of the competition uninteresting.

What now for the Democrats?

Democrats will likely experience a period of significant discouragement. We need to see how the House of Representatives will have a chance of also having a Republican majority. But whatever happens, the Democrats will have to rebuild themselves from the opposition.

In recent history, parties have rebuilt themselves fairly quickly from opposition, as Americans tend to turn against their government very quickly.

They may well be looking for a new generation of leaders. Remember, at the end of his four-year term, Trump will look very old and will likely be the last of the baby boomer leaders. Additionally, he can no longer run for president.

So Democrats might understand that they can't win just by opposing or just not being Donald Trump. One of the observations from that campaign was that they weren't advocating enough, they weren't promising enough, and they weren't delivering enough. Prominent young Democrats, like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, will try to push the party in a more progressive direction.

Others in the party might blame the defeat on being too progressive. But I think Harris spent most of her time appealing to moderate and conservative voters. Maybe it's time to try something new.

As vice president, Kamala Harris was unable to effectively distance herself from the Biden administration, which many Americans said had been bad for the economy. Jacquelyn Martin/AP/AAP Trump's second term won't be boring

Trump has promised a lot of truly horrifying things, some of which are simply meant to entertain his base, and some of which are actually what he believes. But whether it will actually be able to do the things it claims to do is another matter. I'm sure he wants to deport all illegal immigrants from the country, for example, but the legal and practical difficulties this poses are very real and limited.

If he wants to impose tariffs as broadly as he claims, he will need the cooperation of Congress. Many will warn against this. We might think that other Republican elected officials are completely in his thrall, but given that he's not running again, I wonder if those with eyes on the future might try to chart a more independent course .

One of his plans is to fire as many bureaucrats as possible and replace them with loyalists who will not oppose him on any issue. On the one hand, he might be able to fill the government with people who do what he wants, but on the other, it might be difficult for him to govern if he fires everyone who knows how the government works . So while he certainly has many big plans, it remains to be seen how many of them he will actually be able to implement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theconversation.com/americans-have-voted-for-donald-trump-to-become-president-again-and-the-economy-is-the-biggest-reason-243035 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos