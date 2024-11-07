Politics
Turkey's full participation in EU defense efforts vital for Europe's peace and security, says President Erdogan
ISTANBUL
Turkey's full participation in EU defense efforts is “essential” for Europe's peace and security, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.
Speaking at the fifth summit of the European Political Community in the Hungarian capital Budapest, Erdogan said: “Today we are gathered here to address the multidimensional security challenges facing Europe.”
Security challenges are no longer limited to military threats, terrorist attacks and hybrid warfare tactics, Erdogan said.
A wide range of challenges such as energy security and cyberattacks on migration flows, pandemics, systemic violations of international law and war affect everyone, he added.
Many threats to peace, stability and prosperity have reached levels that we cannot overcome alone, he said.
“Unfortunately, we are entering the third year of war in Europe,” Erdogan said, adding: “The negative consequences of the war in Ukraine are growing with each passing day.”
“The prolonged war leaves less and less room for diplomacy,” he said.
“From the beginning, we have advocated a negotiation process with both sides at the table, leading to a just and lasting peace.”
The Turkish president said he conveyed Ankara's “messages aimed at opening diplomatic space” in recent separate meetings with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.
Genocide in Gaza
A humanitarian tragedy far greater than the war in Ukraine, in terms of the destruction and civilian casualties it has caused, is unfolding in the Middle East, the Turkish president said.
“The year-long genocide in Gaza is a shared shame for all humanity,” he said, adding that recently immoral and illegal attacks have also been carried out in the West Bank and Lebanon.
It is essential to put pressure on Israel at all levels to ensure an immediate ceasefire and an uninterrupted and sufficient flow of humanitarian aid to the region, Erdogan stressed.
He added that those who unconditionally support Israeli aggression must realize that they have become complicit in the crimes committed there.
President Erdogan said they had launched efforts at the UN to prevent the flow of additional arms and ammunition to Israel.
They sent a letter bearing the signatures of more than 50 countries and international organizations to the UN Secretary-General, to the United Kingdom, which holds the presidency of the UN Security Council in November, and to the President of the UN General Assembly.
Erdogan also stressed the importance of recognizing Palestine as a state, adding: “I congratulate Ireland, Norway, Spain and Slovenia for their steps in this direction, and I congratulate them on behalf of my country and my people. »
“I believe that these recognition decisions constitute a precedent for European states that wish for peace in the region. I call on all countries that have not yet recognized Palestine to do so, in order to contribute to justice and world peace.”
Turkey's contributions to the Europe-Atlantic region
Turkey is among the countries that have contributed the most to peace, prosperity and stability in the Europe-Atlantic region, Erdogan said.
“As one of NATO's key allies, we continue our consultations and cooperation with our partners across a vast territory, stretching from Asia-Pacific to North Africa.
“We hope for the immediate removal of obstacles to our participation in the European Defense Agency and projects under permanent structured cooperation.”
Denouncing growing hatred on the continent, he said: “Hate, Islamophobia and racism in Europe undermine social cohesion and stability. The growing marginalization of migrants, particularly Muslims, appears to be a new face of racism. »
He added that it must be recognized that xenophobia and Islamophobia not only pose a threat to Muslims and migrants, but also to the peace and security of society as a whole, and represent a fundamental issue in of human rights.
“The political barriers and prejudices that prevent us from establishing deeper cooperation must be overcome. Otherwise, Europe will not be able to achieve the intellectual and economic transformations it needs.”
Turkey is ready for dialogue and cooperation to advance its relations with the EU on solid foundations, the Turkish president said.
Regarding Turkey's long quest to join the European Union, he said: “There is no reasonable justification for blocking the EU accession process of a candidate country like Turkey, which has since has long made a significant contribution to the prosperity and security of Europe.
“We want to see concrete cooperation from our European partners in the fight against the PKK terrorist group,” he said, referring to a group whose 40-year terror campaign in Turkey has made more than 40 000 dead.
Turkey also hopes that requests for judicial and administrative cooperation will be met by European countries where there is a significant presence of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) – a group whose coup attempt was defeated in 2016 in Turkey killed more than 250 people – he added.
European leaders are attending the fifth summit of the European Political Community to discuss global issues, including Ukraine and the Middle East.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban chairs the meeting, during which participants will also discuss irregular migration and issues related to Europe's economic security.
The European Political Community was founded in 2022.
