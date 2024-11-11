Controlling abandoned land is not easy, land bank boss reveals reason

The Land Bank Agency (BBT) is a special agency established by the central government to manage land. BBT was only established after President Joko Widodo signed Presidential Regulation Number 113 of 2021 on December 27, 2021.

In carrying out its land acquisition functions, the Land Bank Agency may obtain land from land determined by the government and land owned by other parties. Thus, the lands resulting from the government's determination that can be obtained by the Land Bank Agency are state lands, one of which is from abandoned areas and lands.

In the Regulation of the Minister of ATR/BPN Number 20 of 2021 regarding procedures for the control and use of abandoned areas and lands, abandoned areas mean non-forest areas that do not yet have land rights and who already have permits/concessions/commercial permits that are intentionally not cultivated, not used and/or not used. Meanwhile, abandoned land is land with management rights and land obtained on the basis of DPAT that is intentionally not cultivated, not used, not exploited and/or not maintained.

The head of the Land Bank Agency, Parman Nataatmadja, revealed that to obtain abandoned land, one must wait for a decision from the Ministry of Agrarian Affairs and Territorial Planning/National Land Agency (ATR/BPN) according to which land is abandoned land. Apart from this, Parman said his party also conducted a survey to look for land that would be abandoned.

“We also inspected the places where the abandoned lands were located and, on the part of the General Directorate of Abandoned Lands, we also went there to verify the data, but it is not certain that everything can be recovered,” said Parman at the Trans TV building, Friday (8/11/2024) Next.

To control abandoned lands, Parman said, his party often faces several obstacles. One of them is the ownership of vacant land.

“The lands of this country are completely dependent on the ATR/BPN. Secondly, they are generally controlled. There is no land in this republic that has its own land, there is no (land) where it there are no residents,” Parman said.

For example, what happened on land used as an airport in the archipelago capital (IKN), East Kalimantan. Initially, the land had no owner, but was often used by local people for agricultural purposes.

For communities affected by the construction of IKN Airport, the government is offering a Community Social Impact Management (CSIM) program in the form of planting and cultivation. Affected communities will also be able to manage Land Objects of Agrarian Reform (TORA).

Because the affected communities received these incentives, several individuals began constructing semi-permanent buildings in the area in order to receive incentives or compensation, as the land they lived on was used for the construction of the IKN Airport . However, this cannot be done because the construction is illegal.

“When we first went there, there was no one living there, the only ones were shacks. When asked who they belonged to, they said they belonged to the Semarang. Now, there are a lot of them (suddenly there are places to live), but they are considered illegal,” Parman said.

“Yes, because there is an airport here and the land value has increased here, the value has increased,” he added.

