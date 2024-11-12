Trump should nominate China critics Marco Rubio and Mike Waltz | Donald Trump





President-elect Donald Trump has reportedly decided to nominate prominent China hawks Marco Rubio and Mike Waltz as their respective Secretary of State and National Security Advisor.

Rubio was arguably the most hawkish option on Trump's shortlist for secretary of state, and he has in recent years advocated a muscular foreign policy toward the Americas' geopolitical enemies, notably China, Iran and Cuba.

In recent years, the Florida senator has softened some of his positions to align more with Trump's views. The president-elect blames past U.S. presidents for leading America into costly and futile wars and has argued for a more restrained foreign policy.

Trump's failed challenger for the Republican presidential nomination in 2016, Rubio was reportedly a leading contender for Trump's vice presidential pick before JD Vance's announcement.

Since losing the presidency, Rubio has served as an informal foreign policy advisor and helped Trump prepare for his first debate against Biden in 2020.

Trump has not confirmed the planned nomination, which was first reported by The New York Times. If confirmed, Rubio would be the first Latino to serve as Americas' top diplomat once the Republican president-elect takes office in January.

Although the famous Trump can always change his mind at the last minute, he appeared to have made his choice on Monday, sources told Reuters.

Although Rubio was far from the most isolationist option, his likely selection nonetheless highlights a broad shift in Republican foreign policy views under Trump.

Once a party of hawks who advocated military intervention and a muscular foreign policy, most of Trump's allies now advocate restraint, particularly in Europe, where many Republicans complain that U.S. allies are not paying their fair share in defense matters.

I'm not on Russia's side, but unfortunately the reality is that the war in Ukraine is going to end in a negotiated settlement, Rubio told NBC in September.

Waltz, a Republican congressman and Trump loyalist who served in the National Guard as a colonel, has criticized Chinese activity in the Asia-Pacific and expressed the need for the United States to prepare for potential conflict in the region.

Last week, Waltz was re-elected to the U.S. House of Representatives seat representing east-central Florida, which includes Daytona Beach. He defeated Democrat James Stockton, a pastor and former president of a local branch of the NAACP.

Waltz is a combat-decorated Green Beret and former White House and Pentagon policy advisor. He was first elected in 2018, replacing Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis, in Florida's 6th Congressional District.

Waltz flew several combat missions in Afghanistan and received four Bronze Stars. He was one of the lawmakers named in July to serve on a bipartisan congressional task force investigating Trump's attempted assassination in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July.

After Waltz left the U.S. Army, he worked at the Pentagon during the George W. Bush administration as policy director for former Defense Secretaries Donald Rumsfeld and Robert Gates.

Under former Vice President Dick Cheney, Waltz served as an adviser on counterterrorism.

In 2021, after Joe Biden ordered a chaotic evacuation from Afghanistan, Waltz called on Biden to reverse course and restart military operations in the region. The war in Afghanistan began under Bush after the attacks of September 11, 2001.

The Intercept reported that before his run for Congress in 2018, Waltz ran a lucrative defense contracting company with offices in Afghanistan.

Waltz has consistently expressed the need to protect the Afghan people, saying American soldiers will have to return. Government reports have indicated that U.S. nation-building efforts have resulted in the deaths of more than 48,000 civilians and 66,000 Afghan police and military personnel, as well as widespread torture.

Separately, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has been tapped to become the next secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, CNN reported Tuesday, citing two sources.

Earlier this year, Noem was widely considered a potential running mate for Trump. She lost after recycling a two-decade-old story designed to illustrate decisive leadership in which she shot a puppy who didn't hunt and had bitten family members.

Reuters contributed to this report

