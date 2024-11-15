Turkish Cypriot sovereignty not negotiable, says Tatar

Turkish Cypriot sovereignty is non-negotiableTurkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar said Friday in his speech marking the 41st anniversary of the North's unilateral declaration of independence.
We are shouting from every platform that we will only be able to enter into a new negotiation process once our sovereign equality and equal international status have been ratified, he said, adding that he was happy to present this politics throughout the world.
He also expressed gratitude to Turkey and its President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in this regard, referring to Erdogan's calls for the international community to recognize the North at the United Nations General Assembly in recent years.
Turkey makes our voices heard when we could not make them heard ourselvesand tell the world about us, he said, adding that we will never compromise in defending our just cause.
We have no regard for the rights of others. We only care about our own rights, he said, while insisting that his position on the Cyprus problem is bearing fruit.
To those who ask what we have done, we have accomplished a lot. We said we would go for a two-state solution, we said we would improve our relations with Turkey, and we achieved that through integration and unity, he said.
He also spoke of the informal dinner he attended in October with President Nikos Christodoulides and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, saying he had called for the lifting of embargoes on the north and said to Guterres that, on the contrary, the Greek Cypriots were putting increasing pressure on us.
Education, construction and tourism. They try to harm us by attacking us in unusual wayshe said.
Additionally, he said the two Cypriot sides could share water from Turkey, which has been flowing north since the completion of an undersea pipeline in 2015. He also said he sees favorably the opening of new crossing points and the pipeline widening project. meeting on the Cyprus problem involving the guarantor powers of the islands.
My suggestion would be that the homelands also join the table, he said, referring to Greece and Turkey.
Looking outward, he said, the Turkish Cypriot people are increasing their status through new achievements in the Turkish world, and added that he would like to thank Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, although the presence of Christodoulides in Baku last week suggests that Azerbaijan could change course on the issue. Cyprus problem.
Tatar was joined in the anniversary celebrations by Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, who said in his speech that the Cyprus problem is our national cause.
Furthermore, Erdogan wrote a letter to Tatar in which he asserts that the Cyprus problem can only be resolved in a fair and lasting manner, based on the realities of the island, by registering sovereign equality and international status equal of the Turkish Cypriot people.