



A Turkish Military Academy valedictorian faces expulsion from the Turkish armed forces for chanting a secular slogan during her graduation ceremony, an act that led to disciplinary action, the website reported Saturday information TELE1. Ebru Erolu, major of the Turkish Military Academy, who now serves as a lieutenant in the Turkish Armed Forces, was informed of her possible expulsion after singing “We are the soldiers of Mustafa Kemal” at the graduation ceremony of academy on August 30, where she received her diploma from President Recep Tayyip Erdoan. Mustafa Kemal Atatrk is the founder of modern Turkey and is a symbol of secularism. Erolus' notice follows similar disciplinary actions taken against another graduate, Lt., as part of an investigation into the incident, which sparked nationwide controversy. Both are accused of violating Article 20, Section C, of ​​the Turkish Armed Forces Disciplinary Code, which prohibits actions deemed harmful to the reputation of the state and the military. The chant was accompanied by cadets raising their swords and taking an oath to defend the country's secular and democratic principles. Videos of the ceremony went viral, sparking public and political debate. Erdoan criticized the graduates' actions, calling them disruptive and promising disciplinary consequences. The military is not a place for politically motivated acts, Erdoan said, reiterating his commitment to punishing those responsible. The Defense Ministry confirmed that an investigation was underway, with Defense Minister Yaar Gler saying a decision would be made by the High Disciplinary Council by November 25. The government's response to the cadets' slogans has drawn strong criticism from opposition parties, with the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) defending the cadets. CHP leader Zgr Zel described the chant as a traditional military gesture, accusing Erdoan of politicizing the issue to distract from other challenges currently facing the country. Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Mamolu also condemned the reaction, calling the slogan a unifying symbol and criticizing Erdo's intolerance towards it. The incident at the graduation ceremony reflects deep divisions within Turkey over its identity and future direction. President Erdoan, who has positioned himself as a defender of conservative and religious values, has often clashed with secularists who see him as a threat to the principles established by Atatürk. Some members of the public praised the cadets for honoring Turkey's founding principles, while others criticized the act as inappropriate for members of the military, sparking a heated political debate. Erdoan, in power since 2003, survived a failed coup in 2016 and has since significantly reduced the military's influence in Turkish politics. Pro-government figures say the secular chant could signal a return to earlier eras of pro-military sentiment that destabilized Turkey in the past. However, opposition figures insist the chant is a patriotic act and should not be seen as a political statement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.turkishminute.com/2024/11/16/military-school-valedictorian-face-possible-expulsion-from-turkish-army-for-chanting-secularist-slogan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos