Donald Trump returns to Madison Square Garden for UFC fight, flanked by Elon Musk and MAGA allies





The last time Trump was at MSG on October 27, he and his team held a racist, misogynistic and anti-Semitic rally that was an explicit preview of a second term, as Bess Levin of Vanity Fairs reported.

There was Trump surrogate and stand-up comedian Tony Hinchcliffe calling Puerto Rico trash and saying those Latinos love making babies too. Just know it. They do it. They do it. There is no withdrawal possible. They don't do that. They enter. Just like they did with our country. (This same guy also made a racist comment about a black man and watermelons and described Palestinians as violent and Jews as cheap.)

Conservative radio host Sid Rosenberg called Hillary Clinton a sick bastard, adding: What a sick son of a bitch. This whole fucking party, a bunch of degenerates, thugs, Jew haters and thugs. Every single one of them. Every single one of them. Real estate businessman Grant Cardone claimed Harris had pimps. And former Fox News host Tucker Carlson insulted Harris' intelligence and mocked her ethnicity with a blatantly false descriptor, saying, “It's going to be pretty hard to look at us and say: You know what, Kamala Harris, she's fair, she got 85 million votes. because she is so impressive as the first Samoan-Malaysian, low-IQ former California prosecutor to be elected president.

At that rally, Trump himself repeated one of the phrases he repeated during his campaign, describing a massive, vicious, twisted, radical left-wing machine that runs today's Democratic Party as an enemy from within.

Three weeks later, Trump was hosted again in the GardenSaturday Night event between Jon Jones, the main fighter, against Stipe Miocic. Jones emerged victorious and, when he did, decided to celebrate with a nod to Trump, imitating his signature dance move of pumping the air with his fist while twisting his hips. Jones also presented the president-elect with his championship belt.

Trump's recent visits to Manhattan come as he still awaits New York judges' decision in the hush money criminal case in which he was convicted on 34 counts of falsifying related business records to a hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniel to silence allegations about a sexual relationship with Trump in 2006 to improve his electoral chances in the 2016 presidential election, ABC News reports. Judge Juan Merchan has until Tuesday, November 19 to decide the fate of the case and recommend next steps.

Trump is currently scheduled to be sentenced later this month, but that could now change depending on the Supreme Court's July ruling on presidential immunity.

At present, it is unclear when Trump will be called back to town again, not for another glorious evening at the Garden, but for his court date in town.

