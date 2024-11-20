Politics
PM Modi concludes G20 visit to Brazil, leaves for Guyana
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Guyana on Wednesday (November 20, 2024) for the final leg of his three-country tour after attending the G20 summit in Brazil, where he met world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
Prime Minister Modi arrived in the South American country after completing a productive visit to Nigeria, where he held bilateral talks with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and interacted with the Indian community.
Announcing his departure from Brazil, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) said in an article on fruitful in Rio de Janeiro. .
In Brazil, Prime Minister Modi was welcomed on Monday November 18, 2024 by the Indian community with Sanskrit songs after his arrival. Cultural shows were also organized to welcome him.
On Monday, November 18, 2024, Prime Minister Modi briefly interacted with Biden on the sidelines of the G20 summit in their first exchanges after the US presidential election.
In a speech at a session of the G20 summit on Monday (November 18, 2024), Prime Minister Modi said the Indian theme of the G20, One Earth, One Family, One Future, was as relevant during the ongoing summit as the 'last year.
Countries in the South are hardest hit by the food, energy and fertilizer crisis caused by global conflicts, and the G20 must focus on this issue, Prime Minister Modi said.
Mr Biden, Prime Minister Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Mr Macron and Mr Starmer were among the leaders attending the two-day summit in Rio de Janeiro.
On India's initiatives to combat hunger and poverty, Prime Minister Modi said India has lifted 250 million people out of poverty in the last 10 years and is distributing free food grains to 800 million of people in the country.
The Prime Minister also highlighted the steps taken by India to strengthen food security in Africa and elsewhere.
Earlier on Tuesday (November 19, 2024), Prime Minister Modi held several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G20 summit.
He met with leaders from Brazil, Italy, Indonesia and Portugal, Norway, Chile, Argentina, Egypt and South Korea and discussed ways to deepen ties in sectors such as defence, security, trade and technology.
During their talks with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the leaders took stock of overall bilateral relations while reaffirming India's commitment to improving cooperation in sectors such as energy, biofuels, defense and agriculture.
He also met with Mr Macron and discussed ways to continue working closely in sectors such as space, energy and AI.
The Prime Minister also congratulated the French President on France's successful hosting of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris earlier this year.
Prime Minister Modi also held a meeting with his British counterpart Starmer, during which he expressed his desire to work closely in areas such as technology, green energy, security, innovation and technology.
Following the bilateral meeting, Mr Starmer announced that trade negotiations with India would resume in the new year.
Meanwhile, India and Italy unveiled an ambitious five-year strategic action plan that outlines specific initiatives in key sectors of defence, trade, clean energy and connectivity following in-depth discussions between Prime Minister Modi and his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni.
The 2025-29 Action Plan identified 10 specific pillars to advance bilateral engagement, including economic cooperation and investment, energy transition, space, defence, security, migration and mobility, as well as as exchanges between peoples.
On Tuesday, November 19, 2024, India and Australia officially launched the Renewable Energy Partnership which aims to boost bilateral investments in renewable energy sectors as Prime Minister Modi held talks with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese .
The two leaders held the second annual India-Australia summit on the sidelines of the G20 summit, during which they reiterated their commitment to advancing the comprehensive strategic partnership in myriad areas such as defense and security, trade and investment, education, skills, sports. , space, mobility and links between peoples.
Prime Minister Modi's visit to Guyana until November 21 comes at the invitation of President Mohamed Irfaan Ali. This will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Guyana in over 50 years.
Published – November 20, 2024 at 04:30 IST
|
