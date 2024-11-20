Imran Khan's party, government rule out talks ahead of November 24 protest in Islamabad





ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and a government spokesperson have both ruled out negotiations ahead of a planned PTI protest in the federal capital on 24 November, while police warned of action against supporters if they violated a ban on public gatherings.

The denials follow widespread reports on electronic and social media of negotiations between the PTI and the government, as the party prepares to lead a long march to the capital on Sunday to denounce allegations of fraud in the general elections of February 8 and to call for the release of political prisoners. including Khan, and in favor of the independence of the judiciary.

On Monday, just days before the protest, the district magistrate imposed a two-month ban on gatherings of more than five people in Islamabad, invoking Section 144 of the Pakistan Penal Code, which allows the government to ban various forms of political activities. assemblies, rallies, sit-ins, rallies, demonstrations and other activities during a specified period.

Pakistan's parliament also passed a law earlier this year to regulate public gatherings in Islamabad, including specifying timings for gatherings and designating specific areas. The law provides for prison sentences of three years for participants in illegal gatherings, and ten years of imprisonment for repeat offenders.

There is no contact between the PTI and the government, Khan's close aide Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari told Arab News, saying the party intends to continue with its protest plan.

We intend to respect the law and our constitutional right to peaceful assembly, he added.

Lawyer Daniyal Chaudhry of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN), who is parliamentary secretary for information and broadcasting, said the law would take its course against violators of the new law. 2024 on peaceful assembly and public order.

Section 144 has been imposed, and under the clearly defined process of the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Act, 2024, anyone violating the law will be punished strictly, as it is the responsibility of the government to protect the lives and property of the population, Chaudhry. told Arab News.

There will be no tolerance for [breaking the law] and certainly the law will take its course.

Chaudhry also said there was no contact between the PTI and the government before Sunday's protest.

For now there is nothing from the official channel and if it hasn't been done so far I don't think they [PTI] are in the mood to involve the government, he added.

Responding to a question on the deployment of paramilitary, army and other security agencies to assist the police on the day of the protest, the PMLN leader said the government would do whatever is necessary to ensure security residents of Islamabad:

The protection of the population is an absolute priority for the government.

Nazia Rafiq, Islamabad police spokesperson, said law enforcement agencies would ensure that laws were respected.

Section 144 was imposed by the district administration, and it is our responsibility to follow state policies and ensure the implementation of the rule of law, but so far all is under control, she told Arab News.

However, if illegal activity occurs, the police will deal with it in accordance with the law and the instructions provided.

Recent PTI rallies and marches, organized to press for Khan's release from prison, have been thwarted by similar bans on public gatherings.

Khan has been in prison since August 2023 and has faced dozens of cases since he was removed as prime minister in 2022, after which he launched a protest movement against a coalition of his rivals led by the current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and supported by the almighty. military, which denies any interference in politics.

Khan says the charges against him, which prevented him from running in February's elections, are politically motivated.

