“Piece of Moon” and the water of flying rivers; see the gifts exchanged by Lula and Xi Jinping







Lula received a moon stone during his visit and celebration of agreements with China Photo: Ricardo Stuckert/Presidency of the Republic

President Lula (PT) received a piece of moon rock as a gift from Chinese President Xi Jinping. The delivery was made during a dinner offered to the Chinese delegation at the Itamaraty Palace, this Wednesday 20. In exchange, the Chinese leader received a Marajoara ceramic, representing Brazilian indigenous culture. Additionally, other cultural items such as tea and produced water were exchanged.

The moon rock was brought to Earth by China during its Chang'e 5 space program in June. On this occasion, China achieved the feat of reaching the far side of the Moon, a region never seen from Earth, and bringing back rocks for research.

The photo released by the presidency shows Lula receiving the gift in a sort of sealed capsule.

The Chinese delegation made a state visit to Brasilia this Wednesday 20, after the G20 meetings. The event was treated as a priority by the government with the participation of the presidents of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), and of the Supreme Federal Court, Luís Roberto Barroso. Countries celebrating 50 years of diplomatic relations in 2024 signed 37 agreements at the Palácio da Alvorada.

The texts deal with the diversification of the export agenda; attract investment; leveraging the potential for bilateral cooperation in science, technology and innovation and in areas such as health, culture, tourism, environment and ecology.

One of the works is titled Aralong (2024), written by Christus Nóbrega, a Brasilia-based Paraiba artist and professor at the University of Brasilia (UnB). The photomontage is based on an image of the Amazon rainforest, representing the exuberance and complexity of tropical ecosystems.





A sample of the Moon, a tea set and a cloisonné vase are among the Chinese gifts to Brazil. Water from “flying rivers”, artistic photomontages and indigenous and artisanal objects are part of the package from Brazil to the Chinese Photo: State Ceremony/MRE, Secom/PR and Disclosure

See the other elements given by the Brazilian government:

Marajoara Vase – Marajoara ceramics, produced by the ancient inhabitants of the island of Marajó (PA) in the 4th and 14th centuries, present representations of the technique, diversity of forms and decorative richness of the peoples who inhabited the region. Currently, the inhabitants of the region make reproductions using the same technique, in order to preserve and revive the heritage.

India Santarém – Detailed ceremonial pottery, with small appendages in the shape of humans and animals, was also given to the Chinese president. Anthropomorphic figurines are distinguished by the naturalism of their representations of men and women. The archaeological ceramics of Santarém were produced by the Tapajós Indians between the 900s and 1600s.

Waurá Indigenous Bank – The jaguar, in the cosmology of the Xingu people, is often considered an animal endowed with great power and great respect. It represents strength, agility and the connection with the forest. The Waurá ethnic group, who inhabit northern Mato Grosso, have an ancient heritage of crafts and ceramics, decorated with natural pigments. In Waurá cosmology, human beings and animals live together in the forest and have not only physical but also spiritual interactions.

Amazon – Air Water – is an innovative technology designed to produce drinking water directly from the “flying rivers” of the Amazon. This atmospheric water capture system is particularly relevant in areas where access to drinking water is limited. A bottle of this purest water was produced in a special edition on the occasion of the arrival of President Xi Jinping and represents a symbol of innovation, sustainability and respect for nature.





Moon sample, the probe that collected the sample, the cloisonné vase, the tea set and the porcelain tableware. Some of the Chinese gifts in Brazil. Photo: State ceremony/MRE

Gifts received from China

Amstra Lunar — In December 2020, during the Chang'e-5 mission of the Chinese lunar exploration program, 1,731 grams of lunar soil samples were collected and brought back from the visible side of the Moon. The Brazilian federal government received part of these samples. samples collected by the Chang'e-5 probe. Included: one gram for scientific research and 0.3 grams of sample for display.

Probe thumbnail — A miniature of the Chang'e-5 probe, measuring 43x23x23 cm, is also included in the list of gifts offered by the Chinese government. Chang'e-5 is China's first unmanned spacecraft that completed the collection of lunar soil samples and brought them to Earth. The miniature was made at a scale of 1:28.

Cloisonné Decorative Vase – “Synergistic Aspiration Transcends Mountains and Seas” is a play from Beijing. Cloisonne is a technique listed as part of China's intangible cultural heritage. The vase deals with the theme of the Land Silk Road and the Maritime Silk Road and is decorated with mountains, seas, clouds and artistic elements of Dunhuang, as well as pairs of shaped metal handles vine and elephant head.

Movie — The Brazilian federal government also received a DVD of the film “A Tapestry of a Legendary Country,” produced by China Film Co., Ltd and China Oriental Performing Arts Group. Released during China's National Day, the film incorporates traditional dance, music and literature. The film tells the adventure of a relic researcher who studies the Thousand Li of Rivers and Mountains, a famous painting from the Song Dynasty. In the plot, the researcher “goes back in time” to witness the hard work of the painter and workers to create the artistic treasure inherited from generation to generation.

Tea set — Brazil's First Lady Janja Lula da Silva received a tea set in a special box from the Chinese government to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Sino-Brazilian diplomatic relations. Pu'er tea from the ancient tree of Malipo, Wenshan, Yunnan Province, is a product of rural invigoration. Tea is described as a beverage with a mild, sweet taste and an intense aroma of flowers and fruits. The tea box bears the national flags of China and Brazil, in addition to containing words alluding to the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Porcelain plate — The Chinese government also presented First Lady Janja with a bone china plate – Flowers that bloom in spring. The traditional floral motifs that illustrate the piece have been hand painted using the painted gilding technique.