Supporting Robby-Nina, Jokowi Visits Blauran Market, Salatiga





Before the calm period and VOTING FOR THE 2024 ELECTIONS, SEMARANG BAWASLU DISTRICT HELD A MONITORING ALERT IN OPEN GREEN SPACE (RTH) KLERO, TENGARAN DISTRICT, SEMARANG DISTRICT, THURSDAY (11/21/2024) AT 09:00 WIB.SECRETARY OF THE PDIP OF SEMARANG REGENCY, BONDAN MARUTOHENING, APPRECIATES THE JUDGMENT OF THE CONSTITUTIONAL COURT (MK) NUMBER 136/PUU-XXII/2024 DATED NOVEMBER 14, 2024, WHICH ESTABLISHES CRIMINAL SANCTIONS FOR NON-NEUTRAL OFFICIALS ELECTIONS, AN IMPORTANT STEP FOR INDONESIAN DEMOCRACY.THE BPBD DISTRICT OF SEMARANG URGES THE COMMUNITY TO Raise AWARENESS OF THE HIGH INTENSITY OF RAIN WHICH CAUSED IMPACTS SUCH AS THE FALLING OF TWO TREES IN PABELAN DISTRICT AND SURUH DISTRICT, ONE OF WHICH DAMAGED THE HOUSES OF VILLAGE RESIDENTS BY KRANDON LOR TUESDAY (11/19/2024).FROM JANUARY TO NOVEMBER 2024, THE SALATIGA CITY HEALTH OFFICE RECORDED 32 CASES OF DENGUE HEMORRHAGIC FUE (DHF), WITH ONE VICTIM DEAD FROM THE DISEASE. HEAD OF THE HEALTH OFFICE OF THE CITY OF SALATIGA, DR. PRASIT AL HAKIM, EXPLAINS THAT THE NUMBER OF DHF CASES TENDS TO INCREASE COMPARED TO LAST YEAR AND ALL AREAS OF THE CITY OF SALATIGA ARE IN THE DHF VULNERABLE CATEGORY.THE ELECTION DEBATE IN SEMARANG DISTRICT, PLANNED BY THE PAIR OF CANDIDATES NUMBER ONE, NGESTI NUGRAHA-NUR ARIFAH, AND NUMBER TWO, NURUL HUDA-YARMUJI, TAKEN PLACE SLOWLY AND CONDUCTIVELY AT THE GRIYA PERSADA HOTEL BANDUNGAN ON MONDAY EVENING 18 NOVEMBER 2024. THE PURPOSE OF THIS DEBATE IS TO TRANSMIT THE VISION, MISSION AND IDEAS OF BOTH PAIRS OF CANDIDATES TO THE COMMUNITY BEFORE THE VOTE ON NOVEMBER 27, 2024.FACING ELECTIONS CLOSER TO SEMARANG DISTRICT, THE INDONESIAN ULAMA MAJELIS (MUI) OF SEMARANG DISTRICT INVITES THE COMMUNITY TO MAINTAIN A PEACEFUL SITUATION. MUI PRESIDENT KH FATCHURROHMAN TOHIR HOPES THERE WILL BE NO DISRUPTIONS THAT WILL DISRUPT REGIONAL STABILITY AND STRESSES THE IMPORTANCE OF REGIONAL LEADERS' ELECTIONS AS A DEMOCRATIC WAY TO DETERMINE THE REGIONAL FUTURE.THE SEMARANG DISTRICT GENERAL ELECTION COMMISSION (KPU) STARTED THE ELECTION LOGISTICS PACKAGING PROCESS ON NOVEMBER 11, 2024, WHICH WILL CONTINUE EVERY DAY UNTIL NOVEMBER 16, 2024, FOR THREE DISTRICTS, INVOLVING OFFICERS PACKING AND THE DISTRICT ELECTORAL COMMITTEE (PPK).THE REDUCTION IN THE NATIONAL MILK PROCESSING (IPS) INDUSTRY SINCE LAST MONTH HAS TRIGGERED A NUMBER OF FARMERS. THE GOVERNMENT OF SEMARANG REGENCY, REPRESENTED BY PLT REGENCY BASARI, HOLDS A COORDINATION MEETING IN THE MEETING ROOM OF THE SEMARANG REGENT, UNGARAN, TO DISCUSS THE PROBLEM.THE SEMARANG DISTRICT GENERAL ELECTION COMMISSION (KPU) HELD A SIMULATION OF VOTING AND VOTE COUNTING STEPS FOR PILBUP, PILWABUP, PILGUB AND PILWAGUB OF CENTRAL JAVA AT PABELAN DISTRICT OFFICE, SEMARANG DISTRICT, SUNDAY (10/11/2024).THE SEMARANG DISTRICT GENERAL ELECTION COMMISSION (KPU) ORGANIZED A SIMULATION OF VOTING AND VOTE COUNTING FOR THE 2024 ELECTIONS WHICH TOOK PLACE AT PABELAN DISTRICT OFFICE, SEMARANG DISTRICT ON SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 10, 2024.

