PDI-P believes Prabowo won't be great in 2024 simultaneous regional elections

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Secretary General of PDI-Perjuangan, Hasto Kristianto Believes, President Prabowo Subianto will act neutrally and will not intervene or interfere in the 2024 simultaneous regional elections (Pilkada).

He said Prabowo would discharge his duties as president in accordance with his oath when he was inaugurated last October 20.

“And we think Pak Prabowo is a knight so he will do his best,” Hasto said in his statement on Sunday (11/24/2024).

Hasto said the PDI-P would provide full support to Prabowo to work professionally as head of state.

This is done so that Prabowo leaves a good legacy for the Democratic Party in 545 regions which will take place on November 27, 2024.

“We therefore give our full support to President Prabowo in carrying out his duties and creating a legacy as president in his leadership to hold the regional elections simultaneously and as well as possible,” he said .

For this reason, he also encouraged Prabowo to be firm with those who seemed to want to intervene. Simultaneous regional elections 2024.

Including the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), who is considered very diligent in his efforts to win certain candidate pairs.

“So Pak Prabowo does not need to hesitate if he has to urge Pak Jokowi not to get too involved in this issue. Because too much confidence has a lot of importance for power,” Hasto concluded.



