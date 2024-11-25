China ready to strengthen relations with Morocco





November 25, 2024 BEIJING – President Xi Jinping underlined China's commitment to supporting Morocco in maintaining its national security and stability, and expressed the country's willingness to work with the North African country to continue to stand firmly on issues concerning its own fundamental interests. Xi made the remarks Thursday evening during a meeting with Moroccan Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan in Casablanca, where he made a technical stopover on his way back to China after the 19th G20 Summit and a visit to China. State in Brazil. On the instructions of King Mohammed VI, Moroccan Crown Prince and Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch received Xi at Mohammed V International Airport, where a welcome ceremony took place. Xi had a cordial conversation with Hassan, asking him to convey his sincere greetings and best wishes to the King of Morocco. Xi noted that China-Morocco relations are developing well, with fruitful pragmatic cooperation and increasingly active exchanges in various fields. He recalled the state visit of King Mohammed VI to China in 2016, during which they held fruitful talks and raised Sino-Moroccan relations to a new level. China is ready to work with Morocco to implement the results of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation and the 10th Ministerial Meeting of the Forum on China-Arab Cooperation, and achieve more results in pragmatic cooperation as part of the Belt. and the Road Initiative, Xi said. He called on the two countries to develop cultural exchanges in order to solidify the foundations of friendship between the two peoples and promote greater development of the Sino-Moroccan strategic partnership. Hassan conveyed King Mohammed VI's sincere greetings and warm welcome to Xi, and said that Moroccan-Chinese relations have maintained good development momentum. He expressed gratitude for China's valuable support to his country during the COVID-19 pandemic, which, he said, the Moroccan people will never forget. The Moroccan royal family and government are determined to further develop Moroccan-Chinese relations, maintain high-level exchanges between the two countries and strengthen cooperation in various fields, the crown prince said. Noting that Chinese language and culture are well received by the Moroccan people, he expressed hope that the two countries will strengthen cultural exchanges. Affirming that Morocco and China share similar positions on many issues, the Crown Prince expressed his country's willingness to work with China to firmly support each other in maintaining national sovereignty, security and stability. . China has stepped up its investments in Morocco's infrastructure, railways and electric vehicle sectors in recent years. On November 13, Chinese electric vehicle battery maker Gotion High-Tech signed an agreement with Moroccan public investment fund CDG in Hefei, Anhui province, to advance the development of a giga- electric battery factory in Kenitra, Morocco. The Kenitra gigafactory project will benefit from an initial investment of 13 billion dirhams ($1.3 billion), with the first phase focused on the production of 20 gigawatt hours of lithium-ion batteries and cathode materials, according to media reports . The project is expected to create approximately 2,300 jobs, contributing significantly to local employment and economic growth. Xi is expected to return to Beijing on Saturday after his Latin America tour that began on November 13, which also took him to Peru for the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Lima and a state visit to the country.

