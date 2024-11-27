Violent confrontation in Pakistani capital pits government against Imran Khan's supporters





ISLAMABAD (AP) Thousands of people are in the heart of Pakistan's capital to demand the release of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan. He has been behind bars since August 2023 on charges that he and his supporters say are politically motivated.

Authorities deployed thousands of security agents to cordon off the city, suspended telephone services, used tear gas and threatened live ammunition.

This is the second time in as many months that the government has closed Islamabad and mobilized massive resources to contain Khan's supporters.

Here's what's behind this turmoil:

Khan's star power remains intact, even from prison

Cricket legend Khan can mobilize huge rallies and whip crowds into a frenzy by claiming he was ousted from power in a conspiracy hatched by the United States and his main rival, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif . Sharif and Washington deny it.

Khan presents himself as an outsider who is a victim of the establishment. His opponents consider him a corrupt demagogue who incites violence. Although incarcerated on multiple charges, Khan has successfully used social media and even AI to communicate with people across Pakistan. And they are moving in droves, paralyzing cities.

Khan's wife released from prison and leads the march

Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, leads the march, adding a dynamism that previous protests lacked. She was held in a high-security prison on corruption charges until a few weeks ago, when she was released on bail.

Her presence in a convoy of vehicles, coupled with rare public speeches to adoring crowds, was an important factor in attracting supporters in her husband's absence. The spiritual healer was the driving force behind the latest protest, insisting that she take it from the country's northwest province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Islamabad.

Bibi is Khan's third wife. The government alleged that she and Khan violated a law that says a woman must wait three months before remarrying. She was previously married to a man who claimed to have divorced in November 2017, less than three months before her marriage to Khan. Bibi said they divorced in August 2017.

Her conviction and imprisonment outraged women and rights groups in Pakistan, broadening her appeal beyond Khan's political base.

Government fails to contain massive unrest

Bombardment. Live fire threat. Shots. None of these tactics deter Khan's supporters.

The authorities tried to prevent them from entering the capital, without success. On Tuesday, they moved closer to Islamabad's red zone, which houses key government buildings and is the stated destination of the rally.

The Interior Ministry said police could decide the level of force needed to quell protesters. So far, the police have shown restraint. The apparent order to shoot on sight increases the risk of casualties and raises the specter of widespread violence.

The unrest coincides with the visit of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who is staying in the red zone.

Unrest and violence could last for days

Pakistan and its capital are no strangers to upheaval and violence. But the last two pro-Khan rallies have seen a strong response from the government and even stronger resistance from Khan's political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The daily economic cost of even a partial lockdown runs into hundreds of millions of dollars, losses the cash-strapped country cannot afford.

The government refuses to give in to demands for Khan's release because of his immense popularity and the threat he poses to the ruling elite.

Khan's supporters, meanwhile, vow to do everything in their power to get him out of prison and back to power, even if it means risking their lives.

