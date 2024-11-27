Imran Khan's aide Gandapur scores hat-trick, flees protest site with Bushra Bibi





Imran Khan's close associate Ali Amin Gandapur has done it again. Gandapur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, along with Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi, were leading the protests in Islamabad, until they fled the scene. In some videos, protesters are seen trying to stop Gandapur and urging him to stay back and protest.

Thousands of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters had gathered in Islamabad to demand Khan's release. After the Pakistani government launched a brutal crackdown at midnight, Gandapur and Bibi fled Islamabad's Blue Zone and remained incommunicado for hours.

As Gandapur hurriedly retreated into darkness, some deserted PTI supporters sat on the road and insulted him, others shouted, “Humney Ali Amin! [Gandapur] ko nahi jaane dena”, which means “we must not let Ali Amin go”.

It was only on Wednesday morning that Gandapur, Bibi and other PTI leaders resurfaced in Mansehra, in the party's stronghold Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the only province governed by Khan's party.

GANDAPUR NOTICES TWIST OF THE HAT WHILE FLESING FROM PROTEST SITE

This was not the first time that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM abandoned the PTI supporters.

“So, they came back. What about the thousands of people they took with them? Gandapur has now completed its hat-trick,” wrote Dewan Sachal, former Sindh Assembly member on X.

The last time Gandapur committed an escape act was not so long ago.

In October, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM disappeared from a PTI protest site in Islamabad.

As the party struggled to form a committee and draft a resolution on his mysterious “disappearance”, Gandapur showed up in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly the next day, greeted with hugs and handshakes.

The 'disappearance', in which PTI members blamed the Nawaz Muslim League-led federal government for the effectiveness of its Safe City project, lasted for 48 hours.

“This is the second time in recent months that CM Gandapur 'disappeared' after visiting Islamabad,” reports Pakistani daily Dawn.

Before the 'October breakout', Gandapur had pulled off a similar coup just a month earlier.

In September, he was knocked offline for hours after several PTI lawmakers were arrested at the National Assembly premises in Islamabad, following a heated public rally in Sangjani, a suburb of the capital.

'LAST CALL' FOR IMRAN KHAN'S RELEASE ENDS IN A MOAN

PTI's Ali Amin Gandapur was at the forefront of the protests during which the PTI made a 'final appeal' for the release of its beloved and revered 'Qaidi number 804', Imran Khan.

On Tuesday, a convoy of thousands led by Ali Amin Gandapur and Bushra Bibi reached Islamabad's D-Chowk, a central public square, in a protest demanding the release of Imran Khan, who has been imprisoned since August 2023. Thousands of people, including from Khan's stronghold in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, marched towards the capital despite the government's ban on public gatherings and the lockdown of the heavily fortified red zone of the city.

PTI supporters jumped barricades to reach Islamabad. As they clashed with security forces, the violence intensified. Tear gas and rubber bullets were used to disperse the crowd. Around 500 PTI supporters were arrested and six lost their lives.

It was then that, as the situation worsened, Ali Amin Gandapur and Bushra Bibi fled the protest site in two separate vehicles. The “last call” for the release of Imran Khan thus ended with a whimper when the Pakistani administration managed to scare Gandapur and the protesters, left leaderless, fled the scene.

