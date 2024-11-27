Shiv Sena will support all decisions of BJP and PM Modi: Eknath Shinde





Thane: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, addressing a press conference at his residence in Thane on Tuesday, said the Shiv Sena would support all decisions of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I called PM Modi yesterday as well as Amit Shah and told them to decide (who will hold the post of CM), and assured them that I will respect whatever decision they take. Our Shiv Sena will fully support BJP’s decision to appoint the next Maharashtra CM. There is no brake on our part, Shinde said. He added that there was no tension in relations between the Mahayuti coalition partners. Shinde denied reports that he was disappointed at not getting a second term as CM despite the landslide victory of the ruling Mahayuti alliance under his leadership. “No one is bothered. We worked as Mahayuti,” he said. I am a worker forever; for me CM is not the chief minister but a common man, he said. Shinde expressed his gratitude to the voters, saying, “I once again thank the people and voters of Maharashtra for this landslide victory in the Assembly polls. Highlighting his tireless efforts during the campaign, Shinde added, “I did a lot of campaigning, I would sleep for 2-3 hours before starting campaign work the next day. He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their unwavering support. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for supporting me during my tenure as CM of Maharashtra, Shinde said. Reflecting on his achievements in office, Shinde noted, “During my tenure, we worked to take Maharashtra from third to first place in just six months after I became CM. Shinde resigned as chief minister on Tuesday, submitting his resignation to Governor CP Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan. The governor asked Shinde to continue in an interim role until a new CM takes oath. Shinde's resignation comes as the Mahayuti coalition grapples with disagreements over his successor. The coalition, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP, secured a decisive mandate in the parliamentary elections, winning 230 of the 288 seats. The BJP emerged as the largest party with 132 seats, followed by the Shiv Sena with 57 and the NCP with 41. Shinde's departure has triggered debates within the Shiv Sena, where a growing chorus is demanding that he continue as CM, given the victory under his leadership. Union Minister Ramdas Athawale indicated that the BJP leadership was inclined to appoint Devendra Fadnavis as CM for a third term, but there was no official confirmation. Shiv Sena leaders, however, have publicly expressed their wish that Shinde retains this role, while the NCP is yet to reveal its position. Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal recently remarked that Fadnavis seemed acceptable to them. Meanwhile, BJP members said the central leadership was taking a cautious approach to avoid friction between allies. Finalizing ministerial portfolios and key positions such as district guardian ministers will be a priority before the new CM is announced. Deepak Kesarkar, a minister in the Shinde cabinet, assured that a new government would be sworn in soon. While Shiv Sena cadres want the next CM to be from their party, the final decision rests with PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, whom we will respect, Kesarkar said. The BJP plans to send observers to Mumbai to consult party MPs and functionaries before finalizing the cabinet formula. A senior BJP leader noted, “We are in no hurry to appoint the CM. Our priority is to create a comprehensive plan for government formation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.onmanorama.com/news/india/2024/11/27/eknath-shinde-maharashtra-presser.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos