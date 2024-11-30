Boris Johnson, a royal danger for the Queen during the Covid crisis

WWhen Boris Johnson was Prime Minister and fell seriously ill with Covid at the start of the pandemic, the situation could have been much worse. During a Lords debate on the Civil Service, the late Queens Private Secretary, Lord Young of Old Windsor, revealed that civil servants had narrowly stopped the Prime Minister from infecting the head of state.

Both parties wanted to maintain a face-to-face audience, with the Queen apparently adopting a Blitz, Well, I Have to Die Someday attitude. Young and his No.10 counterpart Martin Reynolds decided to intervene against this unnecessary risk. We arranged for Martin to tell the Prime Minister that the Palace wanted to cancel and for me to tell the Queen that Number 10 had gotten cold feet. Young said. Just in time too. During the telephone hearing, the PM was coughing at the end of the call.

Magnificent photos of Paris reveal the restoration of Notre-Dame after its fire five years ago. As a reminder, Hammersmith Bridge was closed for safety reasons five days before the cathedral fire. As the huge church reopens, TfL informs us that a long-term plan to strengthen the bridge is being drawn up.

A cardinal education

Actor Stanley Tucci enjoyed his role as a troubled cardinal in the new film Conclavealthough his costume encouraged sweating rather than disruption. He tells the Empire podcast that his casting as Cardinal Bellini is most appropriate, given that he is now the world's authority on cocktails. He was going to be Cardinal Negroni but they changed him, Tucci said.

He was sweet and bitter at the same time. Tucci was also excited to shoot the film in the city where it's set, but not because it made him any closer to his character. There are very good restaurants in Rome, he says.

As Friday's vote showed, MPs are morally complex. Take for example Lib Dem Tim Farron, who said the day before the vote: I am against assisted dying but in favor of summary execution for people who play loudly on their phones on trains.

Privileges of the best cats

The gate to 10 Downing Street was out of order on Friday while the Christmas tree was put up, and there was a notice prohibiting people from entering that way. However, photographer Phil Robinson noticed that the rules did not apply to a single Downing Street resident. Larry the Cat seems to think he is above the law, perhaps because he is the sole survivor of Partygate. By the way, the sign saying Door out of order. Please use entry #11, this was an old one from the Blair and Brown era.

The Churchillian ruse

Saturday marks the 150th anniversary of the birth of Winston Churchill, who could have been a worthy agony aunt if the defeat of Nazism had not stood in his way. Follow this tip for how to get out of an unwanted meeting, even though it only applies to you if you have a servant.

After a turbulent war, Winston Churchill wanted to be alone REG Speller/GETTY IMAGES

Faced with an end-of-day conversation with a constantly chattering colleague, Churchill decided he would rather spend a quiet night at home. When he arrives, tell him I'm going out, he said to his valet before adding: And to convince him. , smoke one of my cigars when you open the door.