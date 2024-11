Donald Trump to meet Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau: what we know

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has arrived in Palm Beach, Florida, to meet with President-elect Donald Trump, senior government sources told The Associated Press.

Trudeau's plane landed this evening at Palm Beach International Airport, the same airport Trump uses for his visits to his Mar-a-Lago estate, where he recently held transition team meetings .

According to CBC News, Trudeau is expected to dine with Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Friday evening and will spend the night at the residence, before leaving early the next morning.

Newsweek has reached out to the Trump transition team for comment.

Trudeau's visit comes as Trump has threatened to impose 25 percent tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico unless those countries curb what he described as the flow of drugs and migrants across their borders. Trump made the remarks Monday, warning that imposing such tariffs would be among his first executive orders.

Trudeau said he was confident the problem would be resolved through dialogue with Trump. Speaking to reporters in Prince Edward Island earlier Friday, he said: “We're going to work together to address some of these concerns.” But ultimately, it is through constructive conversations with President Trump that we will stay on track for everyone. Canadians. »

Trump's comments lumped Canada and Mexico together to address border concerns, even though the number of illegal migrations on the northern border is far lower than on the southern border. Canadian officials called the comparison unfair, but said they were prepared to invest more in border security if necessary.

Trudeau and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum separately called Trump earlier this week after his announcement. They described the conversations as friendly and constructive. Sheinbaum said Thursday she remains optimistic that a tariff war with the United States can be avoided.

President-elect Donald Trump (left) and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a NATO summit on December 4, 2019. Trudeau meets with Trump in Palm Beach, Florida. President-elect Donald Trump (left) and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a NATO summit on December 4, 2019. Trudeau meets with Trump in Palm Beach, Florida. Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Despite these calls, Trudeau chose to follow up in person to address the issue directly with Trump.

Trump's threat is reminiscent of his first-term tariff measures, which sparked retaliatory measures from other countries. In 2018, Canada responded to U.S. tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum by imposing billions of dollars in tariffs on American products.

The Canadian government is already considering similar measures if Trump decides to impose drastic tariffs on Canadian products, a senior official told The Associated Press this week.

Canada is the top export destination for 36 U.S. states, with nearly $2.7 billion in goods and services crossing the border daily. It is also the largest foreign supplier of steel, aluminum and uranium to the United States.

