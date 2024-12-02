What you need to know about Kash Patel and Donald Trump's choice to lead the FBI





Kash Patel has called for sweeping changes within the FBI and sharply criticized the bureau's work as it investigated ties between Russia and Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

Now future President Trump has tapped Trump's loyal ally to lead the federal law enforcement agency he has pushed to overhaul.

Kash did an incredible job during my first term, where he served as chief of staff at the Department of Defense, deputy director of national intelligence, and senior director for counterterrorism at the National Security Council. Kash has also tried more than 60 jury trials, Trump said on Truth Social Sunday night.

A look at Patel, Trump chooses to replace Christopher Wray as head of the FBI. Trump nominated Wray in 2017.

What is Kash Patels background?

Patel, 44, is a New York native who grew up on Long Island in Garden City and was raised by Indian immigrant parents, according to Fox News. He earned his law degree in 2005 from Pace University, before serving as a public defender in the Miami-Dade, Florida area, where he tried numerous complex cases ranging from murder to drug trafficking to complex financial crimes in state and U.S. jury trials. federal courts, according to his Department of Defense biography.

He worked as national security adviser and senior counsel to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence under then-committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif.

Alongside Trump

Patel has been a staunch Trump ally for years, finding common cause over their shared skepticism of government surveillance and the deep state, a pejorative catch-all used by Trump to refer to government bureaucracy.

He was among a small group of supporters at Trump's recent criminal trial in New York who accompanied him to the courthouse, where he told reporters that Trump was the victim of an unconstitutional circus.

This close bond would be a departure from the modern precedent of FBI directors seeking to keep presidents at arm's length.

Former FBI Director James Comey, who was fired by Trump in May 2017, memorably backed down when Trump asked him at a private dinner to pledge his loyalty. And Wray, who had no personal ties to Trump when he was chosen to replace Comey, broke with Trump on various hot-button issues and served as FBI director during the investigations into Trump that ultimately led to his indictment.

A determination to overthrow the FBI

Patel has demonstrated through interviews and public statements his determination to overthrow the FBI and radically reshape its mission.

He has called for dramatically reducing its footprint and limiting its authority, as well as going after government officials who leak information to journalists.

In an interview earlier this year on The Shawn Ryan Show, Patel pledged to separate the FBI's intelligence-gathering activities from the rest of its mission and said he would close the bureau's headquarters on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C. , and would reopen it. the next day as a museum of the Deep State.

And I would take the seven thousand employees who work in this building and I would send them across America to hunt down criminals, he added.

In a separate interview with conservative strategist Steve Bannon, Patel said he and others will go after the conspirators not only in government but also in the media.

We're going to come after people in the media who lied about American citizens helping Joe Biden rig the presidential election, Patel said, referring to the 2020 presidential election in which Biden, the Democratic challenger, beat Trump. We will pursue you, whether criminally or civilly. Well, understand this. But yes, I'm warning you all.

A critic of the FBI's Russia investigation

Patel first rose to prominence in Trump's orbit as an outspoken critic of the FBI's investigation into potential ties between Russia and Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

Patel helped write a four-page report for Nunes that detailed the Justice Department's alleged errors in obtaining a warrant to surveil a former Trump campaign adviser.

The document, colloquially known as the Nunes memo, was released over the vigorous objections of Wray and Justice Department leaders.

A subsequent inspector general report identified significant problems in FBI surveillance during the Russia investigation, but also concluded that the investigation was initiated for a legitimate purpose and found no evidence that the FBI acted for partisan reasons in conducting the investigation.

Entangled in Trump's legal woes

Patel played a role in several legal investigations against Trump.

He appeared in 2022 before the Washington grand jury investigating Trump's hoarding of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida after being granted immunity for his testimony.

He also testified at a Colorado court hearing regarding Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the lead-up to the violent Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol. Patel, who at the time of the riot was chief of staff to then-acting Defense Secretary, said Trump preemptively authorized the deployment of 10,000 to 20,000 troops days before the attack. But a Colorado court later ruled that Patel was not a credible witness on the subject.

Earn a few K$H:

Shortly after Trump left office, Patel launched Fight with Kash, an organization that funds defamation lawsuits and sells a wide variety of merchandise, including designer socks and other clothing bearing the K$H logo .

Patel also moved into publishing. He wrote a book called Government Gangsters, which is both a memoir and a speech against the so-called deep state. Patel teamed up with Bannon to release a film version. Patel is also the author of children's books that praise Trump. The Plot Against the King features a thinly veiled Hillary Clinton as the villain taking on King Donald while Kash plays a wizard who thwarts his plans.

Patel has been the promoter of a variety of products marketed to Trump supporters. A dietary supplement he has been promoting claims to be a COVID vaccine detox system.

Records show Patel earned hundreds of thousands of dollars a year consulting for Trump-linked entities, including a political action committee and the company that owns Truth Social.

Patel helped produce And Justice For All, a rendition of the Star Spangled Banner sung by a group of men incarcerated for their roles in the Capitol riot.

A MAGA media favorite

Patel's candidacy has won support from prominent Trump supporters, including people who support the president's election agenda at the FBI and Justice Department and the idea of ​​using his election victory to retaliate against his perceived adversaries.

He is a regular guest on right-wing podcasts and livestreamed online shows hosted by Bannon, Tim Pool, Benny Johnson and others.

Even as Trump considered more conventional choices for the position whose confirmation prospects were considered more certain, some conservative supporters of the president-elect actively supported Patel's candidacy and disparaged other potential selections, including Mike Rogers, a former FBI agent and former Republican chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

A Trump aide recently said on social media that Rogers would not get the job.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.al.com/news/2024/12/what-to-know-about-kash-patel-donald-trumps-pick-to-lead-fbi.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos