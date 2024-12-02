Politics
Vladimir Putin will visit India in early 2025 following the official invitation of Prime Minister Modis: Kremlin | News from India
Russian President Vladimir Putin has been officially invited to visit India by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the dates of his visit will be set in early 2025, the Kremlin announced on Monday.
This will be Putin's first visit to India following the Russo-Ukrainian war which began in February 2022. Putin's visit to India is part of a structure established between the two countries to reciprocal annual visits by their leaders.
THE announcement regarding Putin's visit to India comes days after the election of US President Donald Trump, who is also expected to visit India next year for the QUAD summit.
“Our leaders agreed to meet once a year. This time it's our turn. We have received the invitation from Modis and we will certainly consider it positively. We will determine the tentative dates at the beginning of next year,” Kremlin adviser Yuri Ushakov said at a press briefing.
Two weeks ago, Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov announced Putin's upcoming visit to India. We have hosted Prime Minister Modi twice this year and we hope that we will soon fix the dates for President Putin's visit to India, Peskov said during his video speech at an event organized in New Delhi by the official Sputnik news agency.
Putin and Modi maintain regular contact and have telephone conversations every two months. The two leaders also meet in person, especially on the sidelines of international events. In July, Prime Minister Modi paid a two-day visit to Moscow to participate in the 22nd Russia-India Summit. In October, Modi visited Kazan for the BRICS summit.
While thanking President Putin for the gracious hospitality extended to him and his delegation in Moscow for the 22nd annual India-Russia Summit in July this year, Prime Minister Modi invited him to visit in India in 2025 for the 23rd annual India-Russia summit, according to a statement issued earlier by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
In Kazan last month, Modi had once again told Putin that India was ready to contribute to a peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflict with Ukraine. We are in constant contact on the issue of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. As I said earlier, we believe that issues should be resolved peacefully, PM Modi said.
Modi also visited kyiv in August and met Ukrainian President Vlodomir Zelenskyy, asking him to sit down with Putin to find a way out of the crisis.
Last month, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov also visited India to hold key discussions on bilateral and global issues with Indian leaders. Manturov participated in the plenary session of the Russian-Indian Business Forum in Bombay, focused on expanding economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.
During his two-day visit, Manturov also held a bilateral meeting in New Delhi and participated in the 25th session of the Russian-Indian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation.
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/india/putin-visit-early-2025-kremlin-russia-modi-invite-9701884/
