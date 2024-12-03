Observers unimpressed as Indonesian minister assures MPs of sovereignty – Analysis – Eurasia Review

By Pizaro Gozali Idrus

Indonesia's foreign minister responded to concerned lawmakers on Monday by saying a recent joint maritime development deal with China did not recognize Beijing's claims to the South China Sea, but analysts said his explanation was a weak justification for a serious error.

A joint statement issued following a meeting last month in Beijing between Indonesia's new President Prabowo Subianto and Chinese President Xi Jinping said the two countries had reached an important common agreement on joint development in areas where claims overlap.

However, Jakarta has consistently rejected China's sweeping claims in the disputed South China Sea, which encroaches on Indonesia's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) north of the Natuna Islands.

At a parliamentary hearing on Monday, Indonesian lawmaker Sukamta said these Chinese demands, which are represented on its maps by a so-called nine-dash line, were changed by Beijing as it pleased.

Previously it was nine dashes, now it's 10, said the lawmaker who goes by one name.

We must be firm in demanding our rights. Without clear borders, we risk being manipulated by China, he said.

Sukamta called for more clarity on the geographical scope of the development agreement mentioned in the text of the joint statement issued after the meeting between Prabowo and Xi.

China's claims in the South China Sea overlap with those of five Asian countries and Taiwan.

And in what many analysts saw at the time as a political message, Jakarta in 2017 renamed the southern part of the South China Sea the North Natuna Sea to emphasize its sovereignty over the waters encompassing natural gas deposits.

Another Indonesian lawmaker, Farah Puteri Nahlia, echoed Sukamtas' concerns.

“We all understand that China is Indonesia's main trading partner, but we should not become too dependent,” Farah said.

What steps will the Foreign Office take to ensure we maintain our non-aligned position? We must aim not only for free trade, but also for fair trade, while preserving our EEZ amid these tensions.

Already, during the first week of Prabowos' presidency in October, Indonesian navy and coast guard vessels confronted and expelled a Chinese Coast Guard vessel from its EEZ in the North Natuna Sea on three occasions.

In recent years, China has also opposed Indonesian oil and gas exploration activities in its EEZ.

The agreement comes amid escalating tensions in the South China Sea region, a crucial maritime route for global trade.

50% of nothing is still nothing

Foreign Minister Sugiono responded to lawmakers' concerns by saying the joint statement did not recognize China's nine-dash line.

The text itself is clear: It does not imply such recognition, Sugiono, who goes by one name, told lawmakers.

Details, including locations and modalities of cooperation, have not yet been defined. This is only a preliminary agreement, the details of which will be clarified later.

He also said that joint cooperation was President Prabowos' plan as part of efforts to reduce tensions and maximize the use of resources, and that it had been discussed with the leaders of neighboring countries.

The basic principle is that President Prabowo asked us to strengthen cooperation with our neighboring countries for mutual benefit, while respecting Indonesia's sovereignty, Sugiono said.

He said Indonesia's position on sovereignty remained unchanged, noting that the joint development agreement would be guided by international law and Indonesian interests.

Indonesia's position remains unchanged, as do those of its neighbors. However, the principle remains: 50% of nothing is still nothing, Sugiono added.

If there is no way to leverage these resources for our nation's interests, it is best to collaborate while strictly adhering to fundamental principles and preserving sovereignty.

Little room for multiple interpretations

For foreign policy analyst Mohamad Rosyidin, these explanations from Sugiono did not explain the crux of the problem, why the joint statement included the phrase “overlapping demands.”

This statement is just an excuse for the mistake made in the joint statement. The government is unlikely to admit this mistake, Diponegoro University's Rosyidin told BenarNews.

Just because we want to collaborate with China in the South China Sea does not mean Indonesia should abandon a rules-based approach to a pragmatic one.

The Indonesian government must remain consistent with the country's position on the South China Sea, he said.

The real problem is that Chinese ships frequently enter Natuna waters. However, this does not mean that there is an overlap in claims; it is a violation of China's sovereignty.

Another international relations analyst, Muhammad Waffaa Kharisma, agrees.

I am among those who think there is little room for multiple interpretations of the joint statement between President Prabowo and President Xi Jinping regarding the overlapping demands, he told BenarNews.

Regardless of how it is answered or justified, I view the initial wording of the agreement as a concession by Indonesia, giving in or compromising with China.

He said the problematic text could have an effect on Indonesia, if not immediately, then in the near future.

Whether this is intentional or not is a secondary question. Intentional or not, this will have impacts on Indonesia's sovereign rights. especially if there are no serious efforts to reverse the situation through follow-up measures or statements, he said.

Such a concession could ease tensions between Indonesia and China, but it would strengthen Beijing's hand and give the impression that Jakarta is giving in to the great power, he said.

Currently, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are in damage control mode. The potential for conflict and unilateral demands are two sides of the same coin, he said.

The only positive aspect is that the initiative has not yet materialized, as the Minister of Foreign Affairs mentioned.