Trump considers replacing Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth with Ron DeSantis: report





Donald Trump has spent the weeks since the election appointing dozens of people to advise him on a second term, some of whom, terrifying as they are, could actually be confirmed by the Senate. Yet other appointments were so absurd that they didn't even last a month. Matt Gaetz, for example, withdrew his candidacy for attorney general, citing the distraction of his confirmation, which was called into question due to allegations of sexual misconduct (which he has long denied). Meanwhile, former Fox News host Pete Hegseth's nomination for defense secretary is reportedly so shaky that Trump is reportedly considering replacing him with a guy he says would be working at a Pizza Hut without his intervention .

The Wall Street Journal reports that Trump is considering the Florida governor's nomination. Ron DeSantis could replace Pete Hegseth, his pick to lead the Pentagon, according to people familiar with the discussions, amid concerns among Republican senators over growing allegations about the former Fox News host's personal life. According to the outlet, the president-elect's allies increasingly believe Hegseth may not survive further scrutiny, believing the next 48 hours will be crucial to his fate.

Hegseth's initial appointment was met with disbelief given his lack of leadership experience in the military and controversial comments he has made in the past, including that we should not have women in military positions. combat roles. Team Trump was then blindsided by the news that he had been accused of sexual misconduct in 2017; Although Hegseth denied the accusation and no charges were filed, he eventually paid his accuser and made her sign a nondisclosure agreement to keep the story secret. The New York Times revealed last week that in Hegseth's second divorce, which appears to have resulted in part from his affair with a Fox colleague, with whom he was pregnant and to whom he is now married, his own mother said he abused women and should get help and take an honest look at himself. (Hegseth's mother told the Times that she immediately sent her son a follow-up email apologizing for what she had written.)

Worse still, according to the New Yorker, a whistleblower report filed while Hegseth was president of Concerned Veterans for America accused him of being repeatedly drunk while acting in his official capacity, to the point of having to be expelled. organization events. . The report also claimed that Hegseth had to be stopped, while drunk, from joining dancers on stage at a Louisiana strip club, where he had brought his crew, and that while he was married, he had sexually pursued female employees of the organization. (In response to the New Yorkers report, Hegseths' attorney sent an advisor's statement to the candidate that said: We will not comment on wild allegations laundered through the New Yorker by a disgruntled former associate, petty and jealous of Mr. Hegseths. Come back to us when you try your first attempt at real journalism.)

According to the Journal, no Republican senator has publicly said they plan to oppose Hegseth's nomination, and Trump still supports him, at least publicly. On the other hand, the Journal notes, Republican senators who began meeting with Hegseth warned him that he would be questioned during public confirmation hearings, and they openly said he would have to work to overcome sexual assault and other allegations. A person familiar with the matter said six senators were potentially opposed to his nomination.

In DeSantis, Trump would have a candidate with an established service record who would agree with the new president, like Hegseth, that the military has become too woke. It would also have a loyalist turned rival turned loyalist again. During the Republican primary, the two exchanged numerous insults, with DeSantis saying Trump was too old for a second term (and suggesting he hadn't accomplished anything of note in his first). For his part, Trump has described DeSantis as extremely disloyal, repeatedly claimed that DeSantis shed tears while begging him to support him in Florida's first gubernatorial race, and said that without his support, Ron DeSanctimonious would probably currently be working at a law firm. or maybe a Pizza Hut.

Other potential candidates reportedly under consideration to possibly replace Hegseth include former Pentagon official Elbridge Colby and Republican Sen. Joni Ernst.

