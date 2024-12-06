Trump and Vance still support embattled Hegseth; Biden examines preemptive pardons before leaving the White House: live





Donald Trump says his support for Pete Hegseth, his nominee for defense secretary, is strong and deep, blaming fake news for the backlash against the former Fox News host.

JD Vance echoed his comments on

Hegseth spent another day on Capitol Hill Thursday trying to build support for his confirmation, as allegations about sexual harassment and drinking continue to dog him in addition to concerns about his views on women in office. fight.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden, who granted clemency to his son Hunter last week, is reportedly mulling preemptive pardons for U.S. officials perceived to be at risk before Trump returns to the White House. The president-elect has already promised to take revenge on critics.

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden was considering additional pardons and commutations over the holiday period, as outgoing presidents traditionally do.

And Melania Trump said she was very proud of her son Barron Trump for helping his father court the vote of young male voters via appearances on some podcasts.

Jon Stewart Rips Media For Scaring Americans About Trump's Second Presidency

Before interviewing Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders on his latest episode of the Weekly Show podcast, the Comedy Central comedian, 62, opened the session by acknowledging that America is currently in a period of transition where we are not not sure of the solidity of the ground we find ourselves on.

Inga Parkel has the story.

Oliver O'ConnellDecember 6, 2024 9:55 p.m.

Biden considering preemptive pardons, what are they?

Pardons are generally granted to those who have been accused of a specific crime and to those who have already been convicted. But the Biden White House is considering issuing pardons to people who have not been investigated or charged with anything.

Gustav Kilander explains.

Oliver O'ConnellDecember 6, 2024 9:35 p.m.

CBS Files Motion to Dismiss Trump's $10 Billion Lawsuit Over Kamala Harris' 60 Minutes Episode

CBS has filed its motion to dismiss Donald Trump's $10 billion lawsuit against the network over the 60 Minutes episode in which Kamala Harris was interviewed before the election.

The network's lawyers say the suit was wrongly filed in Amarillo, Texas, because Trump would bring the case before Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, whom he appointed.

They argue: If this district has personal jurisdiction over the facts alleged, so do every district court in the country. It's not the law.

Oliver O'ConnellDecember 6, 2024 9:26 p.m.

After promising to help ordinary Americans, Trump adds new billionaires to his administration

Donald Trump's campaign is committed to being a champion of the working class. He ran campaign ads promising to uplift the hardest-working citizens. The Republican National Convention even put the spotlight on everyday Americans.

But his new administration reflects a government run by billionaires, filled with Wall Street figures, investment bankers, real estate developers and oil executives, all within reach of power to slash the services on which millions depend of poor and vulnerable Americans.

Oliver O'ConnellDecember 6, 2024 9:15 p.m.

Report: Trump aides suggest Iowa senator may try to derail Hegseth's nomination so she can be Sec Def

Donald Trump aides have suggested that Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst may try to derail Pete Hegseth's nomination for defense secretary so she can get the job instead.

Oliver O'ConnellDecember 6, 2024 8:56 p.m.

COMMENTARY: Biden's legacy is to usher in a new era of American corruption

American politicians like to explain why their country is different from all others, with the clear implication that it is better. And when they talk about the idea of ​​American exceptionalism, they tend to use a biblical phrase first used by one of the Puritans who arrived on the Mayflower, that America is the shining city on a hill.

It's a metaphorical allusion, but in Washington, D.C., it's sort of literal. The top of the Capitol indeed shines with the magnificent gleaming marble and white Congress stone. And just opposite, the equally imposing Supreme Court, itself a neoclassical masterpiece: the pinnacle of the judicial system in the United States.

But has the rule of law in America ever seemed so damaged and in tatters? Brilliant city? You laugh.

Biden gave Trump a get-out-of-jail-free card he'll be happy with

Granting his son, Hunter, a pardon for convictions related to tax fraud, guns and drugs is a disastrous final act by a compromised president, writes Jon Sopel. Never has the rule of law in the United States seemed so perilous and there is every reason to fear that Trump will use it to his advantage.

Oliver O'ConnellDecember 6, 2024 8:35 p.m.

Watch: Vance reads support for Hegseth

Oliver O'ConnellDecember 6, 2024 8:29 p.m.

Full article: AOC launches bid for top spot on supervisory committee

A top Democrat who rose to power during Donald Trump's first term wants to begin his second term as a ranking minority member of the powerful House Oversight Committee, continuing a generational shift among House Democrats following Trump's 2024 election victory.

In a letter to the House Democratic caucus, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said she was asking for their support in leading their party's side of the committee, which is the main investigative body of the lower house with the power to consider any issue, even those that fall under other standing committees.

Oliver O'ConnellDecember 6, 2024 8:15 p.m.

With the help of Elon Musk, Mike Johnson wants to eliminate 75% of federal agencies

We certainly hope to reduce the number of federal agencies from 428 to 99, as Musk promised, Johnson said in response to a question from Fox News host Martha McCallum in an interview Wednesday evening. We want to be willing partners in this area, he added.

Oliver O'ConnellDecember 6, 2024 7:55 p.m.

Karine Jean-Pierre says pardoning Hunter Biden is not an easy decision for the president, circumstances have changed

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was inevitably asked about President Joe Biden's decision to pardon his son Hunter: I know what I said. I know what the president said. That's where we were at the time. That's where the president was at the time… He struggled and made his decision… Circumstances have changed.

She added: It hasn't been easy for the president. It wasn't, it wasn't. Because you all read the statements we made this summer.

He laid out his thought process. He spoke about the facts underlying the case… I have nothing further to say.

Oliver O'ConnellDecember 6, 2024 7:45 p.m.

