'Breathtaking speed': Trump's Paris trip marks return to world stage as leaders turn 'the page' on Biden





President-elect Trump is in Europe this weekend for his first foreign trip since his convincing victory in last month's presidential election.

Trump will meet Emmanuel Macron after the French president invited him to attend Saturday's VIP event for the official reopening of the newly restored Notre Dame Cathedral, five years after a devastating fire destroyed the century-old Paris landmark .

First lady Jill Biden will also be present at the ceremonies, but it is Trump who will hold court with world leaders.

The president-elect's appearance will mark Trump's unofficial return to the world stage and serve as another reminder that he is quickly becoming the center of the world's attention.

TRUMP RETURNS TO EUROPE FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE THE ELECTIONS

President-elect Donald Trump takes the stage before speaking at the FOX Nation Patriot Awards, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, in Greenvale, N.Y. ((AP Photo/Heather Khalifa))

“This is undoubtedly a major moment in French history and the fact that Macron wanted to share it with Trump speaks to the importance of what Trump is achieving even before he return to the Oval Office,” said Brett Bruen, chief public and strategic affairs officer. communications veteran and former U.S. diplomat who served under Democratic and Republican administrations.

“He is literally celebrated in Paris with all the glitz and glamour,” added Bruen, president of the Global Situation Room.

WHY BIDEN’S FORGIVENESS TO HIS SON HUNTER IS A POLITICAL GIFT TO TRUMP

And Bruen and other analysts credit Macron for inviting Trump to this weekend's festivities.

“This is a really smart move by Macron to move things in the right direction when it comes to US-French relations under Trump,” he said. “But let’s also not forget that Macron is both very weakened in his own country and on the European continent.[Macron] may see in Trump an opportunity to restore his lost luster as the European leader capable of engaging most effectively with the new American president. »

French President Emmanuel Macron greets then-President Donald Trump at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe – RTX3BBC8 (REUTERS/Stephane Mahe)

Trump received numerous calls in the weeks after the November election from international leaders congratulating him on his White House victory.

The trip to Paris comes a week after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a hasty stop at Mar-a-Lago to have dinner with Trump after the president-elect threatened to start a trade war with Canada and Mexico .

DEMOCRATIC GOVERNORS SAY THEY ARE THE LAST LINE OF DEFENSE AGAINST Trump

Trump argued that Canada had failed to stop large quantities of drugs and undocumented people from crossing the northern border into the United States and also pointed to the enormous U.S. trade deficit with Canada.

According to a report by Bret Baier of Fox News, Trump suggested to Trudeau that Canada could become the 51st state.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with President-elect Trump at Mar-a-Lago in Florida on Friday to discuss topics including the economy, illegal immigration and a proposed 25% tariff. (Justin Trudeau X)

Trump has also weighed in on a number of international conflicts recently. In a volatile Middle East, the president-elect warned in a social media post this week that there would be “HELL TO PAY” if Hamas did not release all hostages held in Gaza before his inauguration on January 20 .

News of Trump's Paris invitation came earlier this week as President Biden made a historic trip to Angola, becoming the first U.S. president to visit the sub-Saharan African country.

But Biden, likely on his final foreign trip before Trump takes office at the White House next month, is already overshadowed on the world stage by his predecessor and successor.

“While the president-elect [Trump] is still weeks away from the swearing-in, the loyalty and attention of world leaders has shifted to the new president and from Washington to Mar-a-lago with breathtaking speed,” said veteran political scientist Wayne Lesperance. and president of New England College, told Fox News.

President Joe Biden sings the national anthems with Angolan President Joao Lourenço, at the presidential palace in the capital Luanda, Angola, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Matt Mowers, a veteran national public affairs strategist for the Republican Party and a former diplomat at the State Department during the first Trump administration, argued that “Bidens was essentially a lame duck” for months and that “world leaders have turned their gaze toward the next administration.” .

Although members of the Biden White House would likely disagree with such sentiments — especially after the current administration played a significant role in bringing about the ceasefire that ended the fighting in Lebanon between Israel and Hezbollah – there is no denying that world leaders have already begun interacting directly with the new president and the administration.

While the focus traditionally turns from the outgoing president to the incoming president, Mowers argued that “it's more pronounced this time because the difference in Biden and Trump's approach to foreign policy is so different” .

Mowers pointed out that Trump already aims “to shape world events” by “being bold, not timid, in the statements he issues, and the world is already responding to that kind of American strength.”

“World leaders who want to get results must engage with Trump,” he added.

Matthew Bartlett, a Republican strategist who served at the State Department during Trump's first term, told Fox News that “the world demands leadership” and that “the Oval Office has been replaced by Mar-a-Lago.” .

President Joe Biden leaves Air Force One as he arrives at Quatro de Fevereiro International Airport in the capital Luanda, Angola, Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, for his long-promised visit to Africa. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Lesperance, highlighting Biden's trip through Africa, noted that the final weeks of lame-duck presidents are “usually filled with moments of celebration and efforts to cement their legacies.” The focus is often on their role on the world stage on behalf of America and its allies. '

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, he argued that “Biden's statements on Ukraine, Gaza and the importance of climate change are being largely ignored by world leaders.” Instead, they focus on Trump's choices for his foreign policy team and statements about changes in America's foreign policy position. that while Biden attempts a victory lap, the world has turned the page. »

Paul Steinhauser is a political journalist based in New Hampshire.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/breathtaking-speed-trumps-paris-trip-marks-return-global-stage-turn-page-biden The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos