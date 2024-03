Chinese table tennis star took three hours off training to watch Taylor Swifts concert in Singapore, netizens say this is why he lost his match

Most of us are aware of the enormous pressure that comes with being a professional athlete. For Guangzhou-born table tennis player Fan Zhendong, this pressure came with an unreasonable amount of judgment. The 27-year-old, once ranked world number 1, lost to compatriot Lin Shidong, 18, at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Grand Smash earlier this month. The match took place here, at the Singapore Sports Hub. He was unable to progress into the top 16 of the league and saw his position taken over by another Chinese player, Wang Chuqin. Not long after his defeat, there was a video of Zhendong enjoying himself Taylor Swift's performance in Singapore went viral on Chinese social media. He was seen wearing colorful friendship bracelets, carrying Taylor Swift merchandise and excitedly singing along to her songs during the concert just like any other Swiftie. Unfortunately, Zhendong's behavior ended up on the wrong side of the internet, attracting the attention of an angry horde of netizens. He was heavily criticized, with many saying he should have focused on training and not taken time off to have fun. Was it so wrong of him to have fun for three hours? Zhendong has since taken to Weibo to reflect on his loss and defend himself against the naysayers. I bought a ticket from a reseller and took three hours off my busy schedule two days before the game to attend the event all Swifties dreamed of going to. Music knows no boundaries, and excellent musicians such as Taylor Swift can give others a sense of healing and confidence. I hope more people can open their hearts to this feeling, he wrote. Zhendong continued: In games, I am an athlete raised by my country, and in over a decade I have never slackened when it comes to fighting for my country's glory. In the limited personal time I have, I am just a normal young adult, with my own hobbies and relationships, and I will remain disciplined while staying true to myself.” Zhendong's post received widespread support, with netizens standing up for him and cheering him on. Many felt that despite being a professional athlete, Zhendong has every right to enjoy and let loose in his free time. He was also praised for the passion he has in both work and life, with a large number of netizens vowing to stand behind him. Photos: Fan Zhendong/ Weibo, / Weibo

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.todayonline.com/8days/chinese-table-tennis-star-took-3hrs-training-watch-taylor-swifts-concert-singapore-netizens-say-its-why-he-lost-his-match-2390296

