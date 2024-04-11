UK weather: Friday could be the hottest day of the year. Temperatures this weekend are well above average | uk news





The UK is getting warmer and temperatures are expected to remain well above average over the next few days.

With highs reaching 20C (68F) in parts of the UK today, forecasters say there is a 30% chance of a new record being set for the hottest day of the year so far.

The figure to beat is the 20.9C (70F) seen in West Suffolk last Saturday as the heat brought in by Storm Kathleen passes through.

Use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

1:17 Storm Kathleen: Planes struggling to land

Sky News weather presenter Joanna Robinson said this week's warmer weather was the result of a south-westerly airflow heading towards the UK and Ireland.

“With more sunshine on Friday, there’s a better chance we’ll hit our highest temperature so far this year,” she added.

“Up to 22C (72F) is possible in southeast England on Friday and possibly again on Saturday before cooler air moves in from the northwest.

“There will be some mild nights Thursday and Friday nights, with temperatures remaining in the double digits.”

The Met Office forecast for Friday agrees that England and Wales are expected to be mostly dry with warm sunshine. However, the far west is likely to be cloudier.

London could see highs of 18C, while Belfast, Liverpool and Newcastle are all likely to see similar highs of 17C.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration's weekend outlook, warm sunshine will continue in the southern and southeastern regions on Saturday.

Check the weather forecast for your location

Overnight temperatures may not fall below 13C (55F) in some areas, but this is somewhat different from the April record of 15.9C (60F) set in 2018.

Dry, warm and sunny weather will certainly have an effect on some this weekend, but not everyone will benefit as there will be occasional rain in the north and west.

Unfortunately this weather won't last. By Sunday, colder air will sink south, resulting in cooler temperatures for everyone.

Follow Sky News on WhatsApp

Follow Sky News to get all the latest news from around the UK and around the world.

Tap here

According to the Met Office, this theme continues early next week, with heavy showers expected on Monday.

So enjoy the warm, sunny weather while it lasts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/uk-weather-friday-could-be-hottest-day-of-year-so-far-with-temperatures-well-above-average-this-weekend-13112896 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos