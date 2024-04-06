Watch: Rishi Sunak takes on England pace legend James Anderson in cricket session | World news





British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak played legendary English bowler James Anderson in a friendly match of cricket on Friday. Sunak also interacted with some other players from the England cricket team. He signed autographs and got photos clicked with several budding cricketers. Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak played England's legendary fast bowler James Anderson in a friendly match of cricket on Friday.(X(formerly Twitter)) Sunak took to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday and shared a video of the cricket session with Anderson and his interaction with some other players. Captioning the video, he jokingly wrote: “Am I ready for the call @englandcricket?”. Unlock exclusive access to the story of the Indian General Election, only through the HT app. Download now! England Cricket's official In the video, Sunak asks Anderson if he's ready to go bowling. “Yes, I'll bowl a few,” Anderson replies. The British Prime Minister then informs Anderson that he has made preparations to face him by practicing in a net session. Sunak asks: “So are you going to take it easy?”. Anderson replies, “We'll see how it goes.” READ ALSO| 'Situation unbearable': Britain's Sunak demands an investigation into the Israeli attack on aid workers Anderson is one of the most recognized and respected players in the world of cricket. He has played 187 Test matches and taken 700 wickets in his ongoing career. In ODIs, he played in 194 matches and scalped 269 wickets. Earlier, on Friday, the British Prime Minister announced a 35 million pound ($44.35 million) package that would mainly go towards building 16 all-weather domes in cities hosting T20 World Cup matches in 2026 and 2030. I love cricket, that's no secret. So I'm happy that today we can help even more young people get involved in the game. We are investing 35 million in grassroots cricket to help more than 900,000 young people play cricket, Sunak wrote on X (formerly Twitter) as he announced the package. Notably, England and Wales will host the Women's T20 World Cup in 2026, while England, Scotland and Ireland will host the 2030 men's edition.

