Snapchat's new features raise concerns about impact on teens' mental health





A new feature in a popular social media app is causing concern among mental health experts.

Snapchats Friend Solar System allows users to rank their top eight friends based on who they interact with most often. This feature mimics his eight planets in the solar system, and will display your closest friends on the planets closest to the sun.

Libby Churchill, a 15-year-old student at St. Mary's High School in Kitchener, Ont., says she uses Snapchat every day and thinks the Friend Solar System is a good idea.

Personally, I like it because I can see where I stand on people's best friend lists, Churchill explains.

Matthew Johnson is the Education Director at MediaSmarts, a digital media literacy organization that provides educational resources to Canadians. He said Snapchat has historically gamified the social aspects of tracking people's interactions with other users.

They encourage young people to compare themselves to others, Johnson said.

Some experts have criticized Snapchat's new features. Jessica Martin from Grove Youth and Wellness Hubs warns that this can have a negative impact on her teenage users' mental health and personal friendships.

So-and-so is so-and-so's friend, and you're higher up on Snapchat. Martin told CTV News.

Snapchat says users will be able to see where they are ranked among their friends, and the app will also let them know if anyone in the top eight has ranked them higher.

Emi Pereira, a 16-year-old student at St Mary's High School, claims she doesn't think much about where her friends rank her.

When I look at it, I can't take it to heart and I don't think anyone should, says Pereira.

But Martin believes the app has the potential to impact everyone in different ways.

person [ranked third], but I'm not even on their list. Am I really their true friend? She gives an example: A feeling of not being good enough, a feeling of “where do I belong?”

Experts say the onus is on social networks to make apps safer and healthier for young people, but users also need to ask the right questions.

Martin says there is some responsibility in educating yourself about the effects of social media use and learning how to limit it if possible.

Friend Solar System is available exclusively on Snapchat+ and requires a $6.99 monthly subscription. More than 7 million users have already subscribed to Snapchat+, and several teens who spoke to CTV News on Thursday said they pay for the service.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kitchener.ctvnews.ca/new-snapchat-feature-raises-concerns-over-impact-on-teen-mental-health-1.6834365 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos