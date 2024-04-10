Manav Thakkar-Manush Shah reaches the best world ranking in doubles





Indian men's doubles table tennis pair Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah achieved their career-best world rankings after reaching world number 12 in the latest ITTF rankings on Tuesday. The latest ranking jump in men's doubles comes after the duo's spectacular run in Feeder tournaments this year. Last week, Manav-Manush finished second in the WTT Feeder Otocec tournament, after losing to Korea's Kim Minhyeok and Park Ganghyeon in the final. In a nail-biting match, the top-seeded Indian duo conceded their lead in the opening match and lost the match 12-10, 8-11, 11-7, 12-14, 8-11. This was their second runner-up finish in three consecutive finals. Last month in Lebanon, Manav and Manush reached the final of the WTT Feeder Beirut event before reaching the top match of the WTT Feeder Beirut II tournament. While they settled for a silver medal in the first event in Beirut, Manav and Manush clinched the gold medal in the WTT Feeder Beirut II event. In men's singles, Manav rose two places to become India's number two with a world ranking of 61. He is closely followed by Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai, who are ranked 62nd and 64th respectively. Sharath Kamal remained India's number one rower in men's singles with a world ranking of 37. Manika Batra and Sreeja retained their rankings in the top 40 in women's singles, with Manika ranked world number 38 and Sreeja 40. In the mixed doubles, Manika and Sathiyan continued their bad run and dropped further to number 18 in the world. The duo will compete in the Olympic qualifiers for the World Mixed Doubles from April 11 to book a place in the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris.

