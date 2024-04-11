Eight South African venues confirmed for 2027 Cricket World Cup





According to Pholetsi Moseki, CEO of Cricket South Africa, eight venues in South Africa have been confirmed for the 2027 Cricket World Cup. In addition to the South African venue, matches will also be played in Zimbabwe and Namibia, which will co-host the tournament. Moseki told the South African News24 website that the eight South African locations were chosen for what he described as “scientific” reasons, including proximity to an airport and the availability of hotel rooms. South Africa's regular testing venues, the Wanderers in Johannesburg, SuperSport Park in Centurion, Newlands in Cape Town, Kingsmead in Durban and St George's Park in Gqeberha will all host matches. The Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein, Boland Park in Paarl and Buffalo Park in East London will be the other locations. All eight grounds were used when South Africa previously hosted the 2003 FIFA World Cup. Benoni, Potchefstroom and Kimberley also hosted competitions in 2003, but were not included in the 2027 edition. The tournament is scheduled for October and November 2027. Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg: South Africa's premier venue with a capacity of approximately 30,000. Hosted the 2003 World Cup final and the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup and a semi-final of the 2009 Champions Trophy. Newlands, Cape Town: The picturesque ground with a backdrop of Table Mountain has hosted more Test matches (60) than any other South African ground. Was the venue for the 2023 T20 Women's World Cup final and a 2007 T20 World Cup semi-final. SuperSport Park, Centurion: The purpose-built stadium outside Pretoria hosted the 2009 Champions Trophy final. Kingsmead, Durban: venue for the 2003 World Cup semi-final and 2007 T20 World Cup. St George's Park, Gqeberha: South Africa's oldest testing ground. Hosted a semi-final at the 2003 World Cup. Boland Park, Paarl: Another scenic location in the Cape Winelands. Along with the five grounds above, a center for a team in the SA20 franchise league. Hosted three matches at the 2003 World Cup. Springbok Park, Bloemfontein: Five Test matches have been played in Bloemfontein, as well as two matches in the Super Six stages of the 2003 World Cup. Buffalo Park, East London: Not often used for international men's matches in recent years, but hosted one Test match in 2003 and was also a Super Six venue. str/dj/ms

