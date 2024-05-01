No. 45 men's tennis closes out #4 FDU-Florham in the MAC Freedom semifinals





Next game: Finals 4-5-2024 | 1 O'CLOCK IN THE AFTERNOON Be able to. 04 (Sat) / 1pm Finals History BAYONNE, NJ (May 1, 2024) Junior Olof Persson and freshmen Johnny Haase each recorded two wins as the Stevens Institute of Technology men's tennis team defeated #4 FDU-Florham 5-0 in the MAC Freedom semifinals on Wednesday afternoon. The Ducks took an early 3-0 lead after the doubles matches, gaining momentum in the match. Haase and senior Andre He eliminated their opponents on the third line to win 8-0. Persson and junior Vivek Harinarayan earned an 8-1 win on the first line while a sophomore Max-William Kanz and freshmen Samvid Andharé won 8-1 on the second line. Stevens already had a big lead and only needed two wins in singles, which they immediately secured. Persson and Haase each defeated their respective opponents 6-0, 6-0. Stevens led in all four singles matches that were declared incomplete. The win improves the Ducks' record to 12-6. The Ducks still haven't dropped a conference game since joining MAC Freedom. Stevens improved to 6-1 in home games with the win and will host the championship game on Saturday. FDU-Florham dropped to 4-12 with the loss. The rundown

DOUBLE

Vivek Harinarayan / Olof Persson (SIOT) final Matthew Emery/Ronald Duval (FDU), 8-1

Samvid Andharé / Max-William Kanz (SIOT) final Kelvin Liwag/Brandon Schwartz (FDU), 8-1

Andrew He / Johnny Haase (SIOT) final Jaden Andrews/Armin Ali (FDU), 8-0 SINGLES Vivek Harinarayan (SIOT) vs. Matthew Emery (FDU), 6-2, 0-0 (incomplete)

Max-William Kanz (SIOT) vs. Ronald Duval (FDU), 6-1, 1-0 (unfinished)

Andreas He (SIOT) vs. Kelvin Liwag (FDU), 5-2, 0-0 (incomplete)

Samvid Andharé (SIOT) vs. Brandon Schwartz (FDU), 6-0, 2-1 (unfinished)

Olof Persson (SIOT) final Jaden Andrews (FDU), 6-0, 6-0

Johnny Haase (SIOT) final Armin Ali (FDU), 6-0, 6-0 Top performers Haase improved to 8-0 in singles during conference play this year and is on an eight-match winning streak.

Harinarayan and Persson met in doubles for the first time this season and improved to 1-0.

Andhare and Kanz improved to 8-6 in doubles overall this year. Around the MAC Freedom Misericordia 0, Lebanon Valley 9 F/SAT

Konings 4, Susquehanna 5 F/SUN

#3 DeSales vs. #2 Lebanon Valley 4:00 PM Next one The Ducks advance to the championship round and will face either #3 DeSales or #2 Lebanon Valley on Saturday. First service is at 1:00 PM and the match will be contested at Braddock Park in North Bergen, NJ. Appropriate links will be placed to stevensducks.com. Facebook: “Like” Stevens Men's Tennis

X (formerly known as Twitter) @ducks_tennis

Instagram: @sitmenstennis

#AllRise

